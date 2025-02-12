Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Former Norwegian Minister Hails Mahakumbh 2025 As ‘Largest Spiritual Gathering In History’

Former Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment, Erik Solheim, described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” and the largest spiritual gathering in history.

Former Norwegian Minister Hails Mahakumbh 2025 As ‘Largest Spiritual Gathering In History’


Mahakumbh 2025 has garnered global attention, with dignitaries and visitors from across the world flocking to witness the grand spiritual congregation. Among them, former Norwegian Minister for Climate and Environment, Erik Solheim, visited the event and described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” calling it the largest spiritual and human gathering in history.

Solheim, impressed by the scale and organization of Mahakumbh, highlighted that no such event has ever taken place in America, Europe, China, or any other part of the world. “This is unparalleled. Nowhere else has such a massive gathering ever happened,” he said while sharing his experiences at the event.

With over 400 million devotees having already taken a holy dip in the sacred waters, Solheim emphasized the significance of Mahakumbh beyond religion. He noted that people from diverse backgrounds and faiths have come together, not just to seek divine blessings but also to forge deeper emotional and spiritual connections with family and friends.

“I saw smiles on the faces of people from small towns and villages across India,” Solheim remarked, appreciating the spirit of unity and devotion that defined the festival. He also lauded the seamless execution of security arrangements, cleanliness drives, efficient traffic management, and digital services that have enhanced the experience for both devotees and international visitors.

Solheim praised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in elevating Mahakumbh to a global spectacle. “This is not just a religious event but a powerful showcase of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage to the world,” he stated, emphasizing that the discipline, devotion, and faith displayed at Mahakumbh serve as an inspiration for humanity.

With its sheer scale and deep-rooted significance, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to attract international acclaim, further establishing India as a global center for spirituality and culture.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 65 Lakh Devotees Take Maghi Purnima Holy Dip

