From Swaraj Bhavan To Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s Role In India’s History And Spiritual Legacy

Swaraj Bhavan, Prayagraj: Historically and culturally, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) has always played an important role. The city is famous not only for the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati but also as a witness to many historic moments of the freedom struggle. One of the prominent landmarks of Prayagraj’s heritage is Swaraj Bhavan, which was once known as Motilal Nehru’s residence and later became a major center for the Indian independence movement.

Swaraj Bhavan, previously known as Mahmood Manzil, is one of the memorable landmarks of the Indian freedom struggle. This mansion was originally built in the 19th century and later became the home of the Nehru family.

Currently, it is managed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund, Delhi, and has been opened to the public as a museum. It houses Mahatma Gandhi’s spinning wheel (charkha), photographs of the Indian freedom struggle, personal items of the Nehru family, and underground chambers that were once used for secret meetings.

The Journey from Mahmood Manzil to Swaraj Bhavan: In 1871, this mansion was built at the suggestion of the then Lieutenant Governor of the North-Western Provinces (NWP), William Muir. It was built for the prominent 19th-century Muslim scholar and leader, Syed Ahmed Khan. He did not have a permanent residence in Allahabad, and this house was constructed to serve as accommodation during his official visits.

The mansion was named Mahmood Manzil after Syed Ahmed Khan’s son, Syed Mahmood, who became a judge of the Allahabad High Court and later lived here as a tenant.

Change of Ownership: In 1873, after the death of Syed Ahmed Khan’s associate, Sheikh Faizal Ali, the property was managed by the Allahabad Court of Wards. Over time, the ownership of the property changed several times. In 1888, it was sold to Rai Bahadur Paramanand Pathak, a judge from Shahjahanpur. However, it remained vacant for a long time and eventually fell into a state of disrepair.

Motilal Nehru’s Ownership: In 1900, the property was bought by Pandit Motilal Nehru for ₹19,000. At that time, Motilal Nehru was a prominent lawyer, and he renovated the mansion to suit his growing political and social influence in Allahabad. This house not only became the residence of the Nehru family but also a major center for the Indian freedom movement.

Role in the Freedom Movement and Contribution of the Nehru Family: Pandit Motilal Nehru and his son Jawaharlal Nehru actively participated in the freedom struggle. Swaraj Bhavan became the headquarters for freedom fighters’ meetings, discussions, and strategies.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Visits: Mahatma Gandhi visited Swaraj Bhavan several times, and important strategies for the freedom movement were planned here.

Indian National Congress Meetings: Many key decisions of the Congress were made here during the 1920s and 1930s.

Secret Meetings: The underground chambers of Swaraj Bhavan were used for secret meetings.

Swaraj Bhavan Museum: Today, this mansion functions as a museum, housing memorabilia from the freedom struggle. These include Mahatma Gandhi’s spinning wheel, personal items of the Nehru family, and photographs from the freedom movement. It serves not only as a hub for historical events but also as a source of inspiration for today’s generation.

Cultural Heritage, Historical Importance, and UNESCO Recognition: Like the Kumbh Mela, Swaraj Bhavan in Prayagraj is a symbol of India’s cultural heritage. This mansion not only tells the personal stories of the Nehru family but also sheds light on the untold stories of India’s freedom struggle.

