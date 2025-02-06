Goa CM Flags Off Special Train for Mahakumbh 2025 Pilgrims, Praises UP Government’s Arrangements

The grandeur and spiritual significance of Mahakumbh 2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj continue to reach new heights as preparations move forward seamlessly. Pilgrims from across India and around the world are gathering to take part in this sacred event, which is expected to see an unprecedented turnout.

The grandeur and spiritual significance of Mahakumbh 2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj continue to reach new heights as preparations move forward.

The grandeur and spiritual significance of Mahakumbh 2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj continue to reach new heights as preparations move forward seamlessly. Pilgrims from across India and around the world are gathering to take part in this sacred event, which is expected to see an unprecedented turnout. In a significant step towards facilitating the pilgrimage, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant flagged off a special train on Thursday, marking the first journey under the state government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana.’

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Goa’s Devotional Initiative for Pilgrims

The train, which departed with a full contingent of devotees, is the first of three special trains organized by the Goa government in collaboration with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited. This initiative aims to help devotees experience the sanctity of Mahakumbh 2025 with ease. The next two trains are scheduled to leave from Madgaon Railway Station at 8 AM on February 13 and February 21, 2025. Each train will carry 1,000 pilgrims, and seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Speaking at the flagging-off ceremony, CM Sawant expressed immense pride in being able to provide this opportunity to the people of Goa. He underscored the significance of Mahakumbh as a globally revered event and praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its meticulous planning and execution.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Praise for UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Grand Arrangements

Acknowledging the scale of the arrangements, Dr. Sawant commended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his outstanding efforts in organizing an event of such magnitude.

“Mahakumbh 2025 is a globally renowned spiritual event, with more than 40 crore people expected to participate. Organizing such a massive gathering is undoubtedly a challenging task, but UP CM Yogi Adityanath has made exceptional arrangements to ensure its success. We are proud to provide pilgrims from Goa the opportunity to be part of this sacred experience,” said Dr. Pramod Sawant.

He further emphasized that the seamless execution of this historic event is a testament to the dedication of the Uttar Pradesh government in preserving cultural heritage while ensuring modern facilities for devotees.

Vision of ‘Heritage Bhi, Vikas Bhi’

CM Sawant reiterated the importance of maintaining India’s rich cultural traditions alongside development. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Heritage Bhi, Vikas Bhi,” which aims to strike a balance between historical preservation and national progress.

“We must strive for the development of our country while preserving our rich heritage. PM Modi Ji has undertaken remarkable efforts in this direction. Our goal is to move towards ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ by ensuring future generations connect with and appreciate our cultural roots,” he added.

Special Train Facilities and Eligibility Criteria

The Goa government’s initiative ensures that the pilgrimage remains accessible to devotees who wish to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. The special trains will accommodate only those between the ages of 18 and 60 years who meet the health criteria, ensuring a safe and smooth journey for all participants. Eligible passengers can apply on a first-come, first-served basis to secure a seat on these trains.

The flagging-off event witnessed the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai and Goa BJP President Damu Naik. The gathering reflected the excitement and devotion of the pilgrims who embarked on this spiritual journey. Many of them expressed deep gratitude to the government for facilitating this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

A Historic Moment for Devotees

Addressing the gathering, CM Sawant extended his best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government for the successful execution of Mahakumbh 2025. He acknowledged the meticulous efforts that have gone into planning the event and ensuring that all necessary facilities are in place to accommodate millions of pilgrims.

“I congratulate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji for organizing such a grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Making arrangements for more than 40 crore people is a historic achievement. On behalf of the Goa government, we extend our best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government for successful execution of this sacred event,” Dr. Pramod Sawant said.

With each passing day, the Mahakumbh 2025 preparations are setting new benchmarks in religious event management, highlighting India’s deep-rooted spiritual traditions and efficient governance. The special trains from Goa mark a step forward in enabling devotees to experience this unparalleled spiritual congregation, making it a truly inclusive event for all.