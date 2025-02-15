Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that being part of this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special.

Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant took a holy dip in Sangam along with his Cabinet colleagues and state party president on Saturday. He lauded the grandeur of the event, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary leadership and seamless execution in organizing the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He highlighted that the participation of 50 crore devotees in this gathering is a testament to its immense scale and divine significance.

Expressing gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, he praised their meticulous planning and execution of the Mahakumbh. Sawant congratulated CM Yogi for orchestrating this grand spiritual gathering and, on behalf of the people of Goa, thanked him for making the experience both divine and joyous.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Sawant, along with his party’s state president and cabinet members, arrived at Prayagraj Airport. From there, he proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, where he performed a ritualistic holy dip.

Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, he said that being part of this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special. He described the Mahakumbh as a divine and magnificent event that brings joy to millions.

Notably, train facilities have been provided for the people of Goa to attend Mahakumbh. He added that coming here and being part of this spiritually uplifting moment is a wonderful experience for everyone.

Since its commencement on January 13, the Mahakumbh has witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 50 crore devotees. Expressing his delight, CM Sawant commented that this massive turnout is a testament to the festival’s grandeur and profound spiritual significance.

He further emphasized that both he and his entire delegation felt deeply honored to witness and be part of this sacred event.

On behalf of the people of Goa, he thanked CM Yogi for ensuring the smooth execution of such a massive gathering and wished for continued success in organizing this extraordinary festival.

ALSO READ: CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence