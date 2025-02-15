Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering

Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that being part of this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Praises Yogi Adityanath’s Leadership at Mahakumbh, Lauds Grand Spiritual Gathering


Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant took a holy dip in Sangam along with his Cabinet colleagues and state party president on Saturday. He lauded the grandeur of the event, praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary leadership and seamless execution in organizing the Mahakumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He highlighted that the participation of 50 crore devotees in this gathering is a testament to its immense scale and divine significance.

Expressing gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government, he praised their meticulous planning and execution of the Mahakumbh. Sawant congratulated CM Yogi for orchestrating this grand spiritual gathering and, on behalf of the people of Goa, thanked him for making the experience both divine and joyous.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Sawant, along with his party’s state president and cabinet members, arrived at Prayagraj Airport. From there, he proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, where he performed a ritualistic holy dip.

Praising CM Yogi’s leadership, he said that being part of this grand spiritual event and experiencing the sacred dip was truly special. He described the Mahakumbh as a divine and magnificent event that brings joy to millions.

Notably, train facilities have been provided for the people of Goa to attend Mahakumbh. He added that coming here and being part of this spiritually uplifting moment is a wonderful experience for everyone.

Since its commencement on January 13, the Mahakumbh has witnessed an overwhelming participation of over 50 crore devotees. Expressing his delight, CM Sawant commented that this massive turnout is a testament to the festival’s grandeur and profound spiritual significance.

He further emphasized that both he and his entire delegation felt deeply honored to witness and be part of this sacred event.

On behalf of the people of Goa, he thanked CM Yogi for ensuring the smooth execution of such a massive gathering and wished for continued success in organizing this extraordinary festival.

ALSO READ: CVC Orders Probe Into Renovations Of Arvind Kejriwal’s Former Residence

Filed under

Goa CM Pramod Sawant mahakumbh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

How Sivakarthikeyan’s Support Helped Cricketer Sajeevan Sajana After 2018 Wayanad Floods

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

“Chargesheet Against 2 Accused Before Feb 24”: Police To Rouse Avenue Court

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern U.S. President

Biden Spent 39% of His Presidency On Vacation, Took More Time Off Than Any Modern...

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Skimmer Declared Mascot For Bird Festival At Mahakumbh 2025

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO...

Entertainment

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Where to Watch ‘The Durex Podcast’ Episode 1? Everything You Need to Know

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8 Days

Thandel Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film Crosses ₹68.5 Crore In 8

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Nicholas Galitzine’s Jaw-Dropping He-Man Transformation Stuns Fans

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer Allahbadia?

Did You Know? Who Is Saurav Gurjar, The Former WWE Star Who Called Out Ranveer

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox