Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

In honor of Maha Kumbh 2025, Google has introduced a unique interactive feature on its India search platform. When users search for "Mahakumbh" or "Maha Kumbh" in Hindi or English, an enchanting animation of rose petals falling appears on the Google homepage.

Google Adds Special Animation to Celebrate Maha Kumbh 2025

In honor of Maha Kumbh 2025, Google has introduced a unique interactive feature on its India search platform. When users search for “Mahakumbh” or “Maha Kumbh” in Hindi or English, an enchanting animation of rose petals falling appears on the Google homepage. This interactive tool is part of Google’s tradition of activating special effects for significant events, with the current feature celebrating the cultural and spiritual importance of the Maha Kumbh.

Google’s Tribute to the Maha Kumbh Festival

The animation is keyword-based and specifically designed to highlight trending searches like “Mahakumbh,” which is currently one of the top-searched terms. Through this feature, Google acknowledges the global interest and cultural significance of the Maha Kumbh, a historic event that attracts millions of devotees.

Google Adds Rose Petals on Your Screen

When users search for “Mahakumbh” in the Google app, their mobile screens fill with rose petals, accompanied by three pink icons at the bottom right corner of the screen. On desktops, similar icons appear at the bottom of the page.

If the floral animation does not activate automatically, users can tap these icons to trigger the effect. The animation can be paused by tapping the “X” icon, and users can re-trigger it by selecting the celebration icon. A share button at the bottom of the screen allows users to share the animation experience with others.

Essential Information About Mahakumbh at Your Fingertips

This special feature also provides users with essential details about the Maha Kumbh. When someone searches for “Mahakumbh,” they are presented with a visual summary that includes key information such as helpline numbers, emergency services, maps, the Kumbh app, and details about nearby railway stations.

Additionally, the summary contains a Wikipedia link that redirects users to more in-depth information about the Maha Kumbh. If users share this feature with others, the recipients receive a link that opens the Google search results for “Mahakumbh,” complete with the pink rose petal animation.

Google’s Modern Celebration of Tradition

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not just a religious gathering; it is a celebration of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. By incorporating modern technology, Google has brought a touch of innovation to this ancient festival. The interactive feature enables people worldwide to engage with and learn about the Maha Kumbh in a visually appealing and user-friendly way.

As the festival progresses, millions of devotees and curious minds will continue to search for information, and Google’s thoughtful addition ensures that the spirit of Maha Kumbh is celebrated globally in the digital age.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

Google Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

India Ranks Among Top 25 Global Arms Exporters; FM Sitharaman Shares Achievements

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

What is Firenado? Terrifying Twister on Camera Amid California’s Palisades Fire

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Why is MLK Day in January? This Year Holiday Coincides With the Presidential Swearing In

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury Announces Retirement Post Losses To Oleksandr Usyk

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Mahakumbh 2025: India’s Grandest Festival Underway For The First Time In 144 Years

Entertainment

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone,

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox