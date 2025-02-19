‘Mrityu Kumbh’ Remark: Here’s How The Himachal Minister Responded To Mamata Banerjee

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s controversial remarks on the Mahakumbh festival, where she referred to it as “Mrityu Kumbh” (Kumbh of Death). Singh emphasized that Mahakumbh is a symbol of faith and an integral part of Indian culture.

Singh stated, “This is her personal statement, and I do not wish to comment on it. Mahakumbh is a sacred tradition that has been followed for centuries. People from across India and around the world participate in the holy dip in the sacred waters. While unfortunate incidents have occurred, and lives have been lost, similar tragedies have taken place at railway stations and other crowded places. Such occurrences should be addressed, and the government must take steps to prevent future stampedes, but Mahakumbh itself remains a pillar of devotion and faith.”

Singh also commented on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming the government at the Centre, stating that the party should now focus on governance. “The public has given them a mandate, and they should deliver on their promises, such as cleaning the Yamuna River, reducing pollution, and tackling severe smog caused by stubble burning. Since they govern multiple states, immediate action is required on these pressing issues,” he added.

In addition to national political developments, Singh addressed Congress’ organizational structure in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting his discussions with the party’s central leadership. He revealed that he had spoken with Priyanka Gandhi regarding the urgent need for restructuring within the state Congress. “The organization has been unstructured for some time, and it is crucial to rebuild it effectively. Our new in-charge, respected Rajni Patil ji, has been appointed. I have met her, as well as Rajeev Shukla ji, to discuss the party’s future course of action,” Singh said.

He further emphasized Patil’s familiarity with Himachal Pradesh’s political landscape, noting that she had previously overseen the state. “I have urged her to ensure the pending work regarding party structuring is completed immediately. Within the next seven to ten days, the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) should be constituted. Whether at the block level or the state level, action is needed soon so that both the government and the party organization work together efficiently,” he remarked.

Singh concluded by stating that Rajni Patil has assured him that all concerns will be addressed, and she is scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh in the first week of March. “She has already met the Chief Minister, and other party leaders will also meet her soon. Based on the feedback received, necessary actions will be taken at the earliest. However, the final decision rests with her. We have conveyed our stance that the new Congress body should be formed as soon as possible to strengthen the organization and lead it forward,” he added.

