IIT Baba’s Tandav Dance After News Debate Clash Goes Viral | Watch

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has seen many saints and spiritual leaders making headlines, but one personality who has captured the internet’s attention is ‘IIT Baba.’ His real name is Abhay Singh, and he has become a sensation on social media due to his unique presence and interviews. However, recent events have taken a dramatic turn after a video surfaced showing him being assaulted during a television interview.

Assault Allegations During a TV Show

According to Abhay Singh, he was invited for an interview by a media house, but things did not go as expected. He alleges that some unknown individuals misbehaved with him and even physically attacked him during the show. The disturbing video of the incident quickly spread on social media, drawing strong reactions from the public. Following the incident, Abhay Singh filed a complaint at Noida Sector 162 police station, seeking action against those involved.

Viral Video of IIT Baba’s ‘Tandav Dance’

Shortly after the assault video went viral, another clip of IIT Baba surfaced online, showing him performing the ‘Tandav dance.’ In the video, he is locked inside a room, dressed in a black dhoti with garlands around his neck, and appears to be dancing with earphones in his ears. The video was shared by a social media account named ‘Kalkiworld777’ and has generated mixed reactions from viewers.

Public Reactions on Social Media

As with most viral content, the internet is divided in its opinion on IIT Baba’s recent videos. Some people are showing support, while others are questioning his actions. One user commented, “Neither fear of respect nor fear of insult, Har Har Mahadev.” Another wrote, “Whatever happened was wrong; Tandav is a must.”

Many users have also expressed concern over the assault he faced during the TV show, questioning the security and professionalism of the media house that hosted him.

Despite the controversy, IIT Baba continues to dominate social media discussions, with his followers growing rapidly. Some believe he is redefining spiritual expression, while others criticize his unconventional approach. The incident has also raised broader questions about how saints and spiritual figures are treated in public discourse and media.