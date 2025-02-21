Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event

In a groundbreaking marketing initiative, Flipkart Smartphones has launched the ‘Flipkart Smartphone Baba’ campaign at the Kumbh Mela, offering free smartphones to those who have lost their devices at the grand event.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event


As an initiative to intrigue the world’s largest gatherings, Flipkart has launched the ‘Flipkart Smartphone Baba’ campaign at the Kumbh Mela, offering free smartphones to those who have lost their devices at the grand event. This innovative move not only provides relief to attendees but also presents exciting deals and surprise offers, making the spiritual gathering even more rewarding.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With millions of devotees attending the Kumbh Mela, misplaced belongings—especially smartphones—are a common concern. Flipkart’s ‘Smartphone Baba’ is stationed at the festival, ensuring that those who lose their phones walk away with a new device instead of despair.

Flipkart Offers More Than Just Smartphones

Beyond providing new phones, Flipkart is also distributing free water and towels to attendees, offering much-needed relief from the large crowds and scorching heat. Additionally, visitors can collect coupon codes for future Flipkart purchases, turning their Kumbh experience into a mix of spirituality and smart shopping.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The campaign features interactive billboards, look walkers, and immersive stalls, seamlessly blending into the festival’s vibrant atmosphere. Unique events like ‘Snap My Snaan’ and photo booths further enhance engagement, making ‘Flipkart Smartphone Baba’ a standout attraction.

Strengthening Brand Presence

This initiative not only amplifies Flipkart’s presence but also strengthens its collaboration with leading smartphone brands like Samsung, vivo, POCO, and realme. By combining marketing with acts of kindness, Flipkart is leaving a lasting impression on festival-goers, merging commerce with compassion in a truly innovative way.

Also Read: WARNING! Sangam Water Not Only Contains Faecal Bacteria But High Level Of BOD, What Is It?

Filed under

Flipkart Smartphone Baba Free Phones mahakumbh

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 4,000 Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On...

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce...

New Jersey Man Charged With Salman Rushdie’s Stabbing Declines To Testify

New Jersey Man Charged With Salman Rushdie’s Stabbing Declines To Testify

‘Remove Videos Of Station Stampede’: Indian Railways Orders Removal of New Delhi Railway Stampede Videos from X

‘Remove Videos Of Station Stampede’: Indian Railways Orders Removal of New Delhi Railway Stampede Videos...

Entertainment

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On THIS Day

Mismatched Series Fame Prajakta Koli Is All Set To Tie Knot With Her Fiance On

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘Either Keep Worrying Or Surrender It All’: Dhanashree Verma’s Cryptic Post Raises Queries Of Divorce

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash or Transfer FIR in Obscenity Case

India’s Got Latent Controversy: After Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Moves Supreme Court to Quash

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond Korra

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Announced: Avatar To Be Reincarnated In Last Airbender Spinoff; Continues Story Beyond

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox