Maha Kumbh 2025: 23 Cities, Including Chennai, Mumbai, And Hyderabad, Connected To Prayagraj Airport

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 are in full swing, with Prayagraj Airport playing a key role in the event. Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu recently inspected the airport and made important announcements. He mentioned that direct flights from the airport to Southern India would enhance connectivity between the North and South. This will make it easier for South Indian devotees to visit religious sites in North India. Every year, a large number of devotees from Southern India attend the Maha Kumbh.

To make it easier for devotees from across the country to reach Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh, the airport is planning direct flights to 23 cities. These include major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Hyderabad, along with Chennai, Patna, Nagpur, and Ayodhya. Currently, flights from Air India Express, SpiceJet, Air India, Indigo, and TruJet are operating from Prayagraj.

Modern facilities like CAT II lighting have been implemented at the airport, ensuring smooth operations of flights even during foggy conditions or at night. Additionally, preparations have been made to increase the number of flights and accommodate more aircraft for parking.

The construction of the new terminal building at the airport is almost complete, and it is scheduled to open by December 2024. The new terminal will have the capacity to handle 850 passengers simultaneously. Currently, the airport has parking facilities for 15 aircraft, and the car parking capacity has been increased to 400.

A “May I Help You” desk will be set up at the airport to assist devotees during the Maha Kumbh. Multilingual staff will provide information about the Kumbh area, ghats, and other facilities. The Union Minister also announced that proposals from airlines will be acted upon immediately to connect as many cities as possible to Prayagraj. Currently, eight flights are operating, and plans are in place to double this number by the time of the Maha Kumbh.

The expansion work at the airport is estimated to cost ₹175 crore. Two phases of the work are complete, and the third phase has now begun. These efforts will significantly improve passenger facilities. Given the large number of domestic and international devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, strengthening air connectivity is crucial for the success of the event. The government and airport authorities are ensuring that travelers face no difficulties, whether arriving by road, rail, or air.

These advanced efforts at Prayagraj Airport will play a key role in making the Maha Kumbh a world-class event. This will not only provide convenience to the devotees but will also elevate Prayagraj’s tourism to new heights.

