Friday, February 7, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle Beyond Words, Says Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh described the event as "supernatural" and "beyond words.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle Beyond Words, Says Deputy Chairman Harivansh


Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday described his experience at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as “supernatural” and “beyond words.” He highlighted the spiritual grandeur of the event, calling it a testament to India’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

Harivansh Narayan Singh expressed his amazement at the scale and sanctity of the event. “Amazing, supernatural experience beyond words. After almost 144 years, Maha Kumbh is being held in Prayagraj. We came here this morning, and it was an internally enriching experience for us. If one wants to find evidence of what India’s old tradition and culture have been, then this Maha Kumbh is living proof of it,” he said.

Growing Global Interest In Eastern Spirituality

Singh also noted the increasing global interest in India’s spiritual traditions. “Today, people from the West are ready to understand, adopt, and follow the culture of the East. The arrangement where 45 crore people came for a bath is amazingly beautiful,” he added.

Earlier in the day, veteran Bollywood actor Neena Gupta also visited the Maha Kumbh Mela and shared her awe at the spiritual congregation. The ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress called it a “unique experience” and revealed that attending the Kumbh had been on her wish list for years.

According to data from the Uttar Pradesh Government Information Department, as of February 6, over 397.4 million devotees have taken a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati. The sheer scale of participation highlights the unwavering faith and devotion of millions of pilgrims.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13, is set to continue until February 26. The event has already witnessed participation from prominent political and social figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Other notable attendees include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

With millions continuing to visit, Maha Kumbh 2025 is poised to set new records for attendance and participation, reaffirming its significance as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

(With ANI Inputs)

