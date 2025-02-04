Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh 2025: “Barf Baba” Takes Samadhi, Social Media Claims He Was 144 Years Old

Experts suggest that the "144-year" narrative may be linked to the rare celestial alignment occurring this Maha Kumbh, which is believed to take place once every 144 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maha Kumbh 2025: “Barf Baba” Takes Samadhi, Social Media Claims He Was 144 Years Old


The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnessed a remarkable spiritual event as a revered ascetic, known as “Barf Baba,” reportedly took samadhi (a deep meditative state leading to liberation). While spiritual communities have acknowledged his passing, a claim circulating on social media states that the baba was 144 years old at the time of his samadhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This claim has gone viral on various platforms, with users sharing messages about his supposed century-plus lifespan. However, no official records or credible reports confirm his exact age. Experts suggest that the “144-year” narrative may be linked to the rare celestial alignment occurring this Maha Kumbh, which is believed to take place once every 144 years.

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DekhBhai ®️ (@dekhbhai)

Despite the uncertainty around his age, Barf Baba’s samadhi has drawn significant attention from devotees and spiritual seekers attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand religious congregation held once every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The event, regarded as the world’s largest gathering of pilgrims, is a spiritual and cultural spectacle where millions participate in ritualistic dips (shahi snan), seeking divine blessings and liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has attracted saints, sages, and ascetics from across India, forming a unique blend of spirituality, philosophy, and devotion. As per tradition, the Naga Sadhus lead the first sacred dip, marking an auspicious beginning. The festival also features discourses, religious processions, and interactions with various sects of Hinduism, making it an unparalleled spiritual experience.

Authorities have not issued any statement verifying these social media claims about Barf Baba’s age, making it unclear whether this is a factual account or part of the mythological aura that often surrounds such events. Regardless, his samadhi has added a mystical element to this year’s Maha Kumbh, further solidifying its place as a convergence of faith, tradition, and transcendental experiences.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Bhutan’s King Wangchuck Performs Rituals With UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Prayagraj

Filed under

Barf Baba Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

First Porn App Launches on iPhones: Can You Accces It?

First Porn App Launches on iPhones: Can You Accces It?

‘Waiting For Some Muhurat?’: Supreme Court Slams Assam Govt For Not Deporting Illegal Immigrants

‘Waiting For Some Muhurat?’: Supreme Court Slams Assam Govt For Not Deporting Illegal Immigrants

Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budget 2025, Says ‘Samriddhi Ki Diwali Aur Khushiyo Ki Eid Ho’

Akhilesh Yadav Comments On Budget 2025, Says ‘Samriddhi Ki Diwali Aur Khushiyo Ki Eid Ho’

Rising CO2 Concentrations In Patna Is A Matter Of Concern

Rising CO2 Concentrations In Patna Is A Matter Of Concern

US C-17 Aircraft Has A Price Higher Than The GDP of Several Countries; Find Out Which

US C-17 Aircraft Has A Price Higher Than The GDP of Several Countries; Find Out...

Entertainment

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead – Who Earns More?

‘Thandel’ Set To Shine On February 7 With Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi In Lead –

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Squid Game 3’ Expands Its Universe As It Leads Netflix Korea’s 2025 Slate

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On Netflix, Watch

‘Picture To Saalon Se Baki Tha’, Shah Rukh Khan Unveils Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut On

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Why Aradhya Bachchan Moves Delhi High Court ?

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Telugu Film Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police Investigate

Lifestyle

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox