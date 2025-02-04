Maha Kumbh 2025: “Barf Baba” Takes Samadhi, Social Media Claims He Was 144 Years Old

Experts suggest that the "144-year" narrative may be linked to the rare celestial alignment occurring this Maha Kumbh, which is believed to take place once every 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 witnessed a remarkable spiritual event as a revered ascetic, known as “Barf Baba,” reportedly took samadhi (a deep meditative state leading to liberation). While spiritual communities have acknowledged his passing, a claim circulating on social media states that the baba was 144 years old at the time of his samadhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This claim has gone viral on various platforms, with users sharing messages about his supposed century-plus lifespan. However, no official records or credible reports confirm his exact age. Experts suggest that the “144-year” narrative may be linked to the rare celestial alignment occurring this Maha Kumbh, which is believed to take place once every 144 years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by DekhBhai ®️ (@dekhbhai)

Despite the uncertainty around his age, Barf Baba’s samadhi has drawn significant attention from devotees and spiritual seekers attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, a grand religious congregation held once every 12 years at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The event, regarded as the world’s largest gathering of pilgrims, is a spiritual and cultural spectacle where millions participate in ritualistic dips (shahi snan), seeking divine blessings and liberation from the cycle of rebirth.

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has attracted saints, sages, and ascetics from across India, forming a unique blend of spirituality, philosophy, and devotion. As per tradition, the Naga Sadhus lead the first sacred dip, marking an auspicious beginning. The festival also features discourses, religious processions, and interactions with various sects of Hinduism, making it an unparalleled spiritual experience.

Authorities have not issued any statement verifying these social media claims about Barf Baba’s age, making it unclear whether this is a factual account or part of the mythological aura that often surrounds such events. Regardless, his samadhi has added a mystical element to this year’s Maha Kumbh, further solidifying its place as a convergence of faith, tradition, and transcendental experiences.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Bhutan’s King Wangchuck Performs Rituals With UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Prayagraj