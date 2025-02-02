Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

The sacred waters witnessed a massive spiritual gathering as over 41.90 lakh devotees took a holy dip by 8 AM on February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2


The sacred waters witnessed a massive spiritual gathering as over 41.90 lakh devotees took a holy dip by 8 AM on February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The ongoing religious event has already seen an astonishing 33.61 crore devotees participating in the ritual bath up until February 1.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A Grand Spiritual Gathering

The religious congregation, which draws millions of pilgrims, saints, and devotees from across the country, continues to be a symbol of deep faith and devotion. From dawn, devotees gathered at the riverbanks to take part in the auspicious ritual, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual blessings.

Massive Turnout and Seamless Arrangements

Authorities have ensured strict security measures, efficient crowd management, and comprehensive facilities to accommodate the large number of pilgrims. With lakhs of people arriving daily, the event stands as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

Faith and Tradition Keep the Spirit Alive

The overwhelming participation underscores the significance of the occasion. With millions continuing to arrive, the numbers are expected to rise further in the coming days, marking this as a truly historic religious event.

Also Read: Massive Support for Kejriwal Government in Govindpuri March, Says Atishi

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21 Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre All Set For Bihar Election

Union Budget 2025 Also Aims To Satisfy Nitish Kumar? From Makhana Board To IIT, Centre...

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin Takes Holy Dip In Prayagraj

‘Concert Toh Bahana Tha, Mahakumbh Aana Tha’ Social Media Reacts As Coldplay Star Chris Martin...

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

CBI Arrests 10, Including JNU Professor, In NAAC Accreditation Bribery Scandal

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

China Strongly Condemns Trump Tariffs, Calls Them A ‘Severe Violation’ Of WTO Rules

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Canada Strikes Back: Trudeau Announces 25% Tariffs On U.S. Goods

Entertainment

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5 Stars AI-Generated or Real?

Deekila Sherpa and Aniket Lama Viral Video: Is the Leaked Clip of MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal | WATCH

Sonam Kapoor in Tears as Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2025 Pays Tribute to Rohit Bal

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025 To Cross Rs.100 Crore

Sky Force Box Office Report: Akshay Kumar’s New Patriotic Movie Becomes First Movie Of 2025

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing Love, No Big Deal’

Udit Narayan Sparks Controversy With Kissing Female Fans At Live Concert: ‘It’s Just Fans Showing

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star Said

Is Kim Kardashian Irritated With Managing Daughter North West’s Career? Here’s What The Reality Star

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox