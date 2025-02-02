Maha Kumbh 2025 Day 21: Over 41.90 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip on February 2

The sacred waters witnessed a massive spiritual gathering as over 41.90 lakh devotees took a holy dip by 8 AM on February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department.

The sacred waters witnessed a massive spiritual gathering as over 41.90 lakh devotees took a holy dip by 8 AM on February 2, according to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department. The ongoing religious event has already seen an astonishing 33.61 crore devotees participating in the ritual bath up until February 1.

A Grand Spiritual Gathering

The religious congregation, which draws millions of pilgrims, saints, and devotees from across the country, continues to be a symbol of deep faith and devotion. From dawn, devotees gathered at the riverbanks to take part in the auspicious ritual, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual blessings.

Massive Turnout and Seamless Arrangements

Authorities have ensured strict security measures, efficient crowd management, and comprehensive facilities to accommodate the large number of pilgrims. With lakhs of people arriving daily, the event stands as one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world.

Faith and Tradition Keep the Spirit Alive

The overwhelming participation underscores the significance of the occasion. With millions continuing to arrive, the numbers are expected to rise further in the coming days, marking this as a truly historic religious event.

