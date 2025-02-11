Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Gather At Triveni Sangam For Holy Dip On Magh Purnima Snan

Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima Snan, as millions gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam for the holy dip.

Prayagraj witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees on the auspicious occasion of Magh Purnima Snan, as millions gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam for the holy dip. The ritual holds immense significance in Hindu tradition, marking the conclusion of the Magh Mela and believed to bring spiritual cleansing and blessings.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions of devotees arrive at Triveni Sangam to take holy dip on the occasion of Magh Purnima Snan.#MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhWithPTI pic.twitter.com/RJVGKZApCM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2025

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: Here’s what ADG Zone Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar said on arrangements for Magh Purnima. “Four ‘snans’ have been completed and this is the fifth ‘snan’, and we have made adequate arrangements for this. Police personnel have been deployed at all parking areas,… pic.twitter.com/8mOQOX1539 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2025

ADG Zone Prayagraj Bhanu Bhaskar shared details on the arrangements made for the event. “Four ‘snans’ have been completed, and this is the fifth ‘snan’. We have made adequate preparations for this. Police personnel have been deployed at all parking areas, and special arrangements are in place at all pressure points,” he said.

He further added, “With the cooperation of the public, police, and fire teams, we are hopeful that this ‘snan’ will be successful.”

Authorities ensured a robust security setup and seamless crowd management to facilitate the event. Medical assistance, drinking water stations, and lost-and-found centers were set up to assist the devotees throughout the day.

The next big gathering at the Kumbh Mela is expected to draw even larger crowds as the pilgrimage continues.

