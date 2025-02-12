Home
Maha Kumbh 2025: More Than 2 Cr People Take Holy Dip On Maghi Purnima


More than two crore devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Wednesday to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Maghi Purnima during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela. The sacred bath, which began early in the morning, was accompanied by heightened security measures and elaborate arrangements by the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath closely monitored the proceedings from the war room at his official residence in Lucknow starting at 4 am. The administration ensured that special measures were in place to facilitate the sacred bath and manage the large crowd.

End of Kalpavas

Maghi Purnima marks the conclusion of the month-long ‘Kalpavas’, during which around 10 lakh Kalpavasis—devotees who spend a month in spiritual retreat near the Sangam—begin their departure from the Kumbh Mela. The administration urged them to adhere to traffic regulations and use designated parking areas for a smooth exit.

By 6 pm, over two crore devotees had bathed at the Triveni Sangam and nearby ghats. Since the start of the Maha Kumbh, approximately 47 crore people have taken a holy dip, the statement added. As part of the celebrations, flower petals were showered from helicopters on pilgrims at the ghats.

Celebrity Visit and Security Arrangements

Among those who participated in the holy dip was cricket legend Anil Kumble, who arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday along with his wife, Chaitna Ramtirtha. Choosing to observe the ritual without any VIP protocol, Kumble joined the devotees as a regular pilgrim, taking a boat to the confluence for his sacred bath.

Security at the Maha Kumbh was reinforced under ‘Operation Chaturbhuj,’ which ensures continuous surveillance and crowd management. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) monitored the event using 2,750 advanced cameras, drones, and an anti-drone system for 24/7 vigilance.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that police deployment was extensive and the movement of devotees remained smooth throughout the day. SSP Rajesh Dwivedi said special forces had been positioned at key locations to manage crowd pressure, with real-time data collection from toll plazas and neighboring districts aiding traffic regulation.

Government and Public Reactions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to devotees, saints, and Kalpavasis on the occasion. “May the blessings of Lord Shri Hari bring happiness and prosperity to all. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati fulfill everyone’s wishes,” he wrote in a message on social media.

To prevent traffic congestion, the city was declared a no-vehicle zone from 5 pm onwards, with emergency and essential services exempted. The state transport department arranged 1,200 additional shuttle buses for pilgrims, providing services at 10-minute intervals.

Prayagraj ADG Bhanu Bhaskar emphasized that the special traffic plan would remain in effect until the ritual concluded, ensuring a safe and orderly dispersal of devotees. “We’ve deployed forces at critical crowd management points and monitored vehicle movement using real-time data to regulate routes effectively,” he added.

Pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the arrangements. Srinivas, who traveled from Andhra Pradesh, said, “The arrangements are impressive. The government has done an excellent job, and I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this experience.”

Another devotee, Gayatri, shared, “This is my first time attending, and I’m overwhelmed by the spiritual atmosphere. It’s a moment of pride to witness such unity and devotion.”

Maha Kumbh Mela Nears Conclusion

The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 26 with the final ‘Amrit Snan’ on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Earlier, on January 29, a tragic stampede during the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan left 30 people dead and 60 injured, prompting the administration to further tighten security measures for upcoming events.

Also Read: BJP Accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's Wife Of ISI Links, Gogoi Responds With Sharp Rebuttal

 

Filed under

Maghi Purnima Snan Maha Kumbh 2025

