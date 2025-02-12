Home
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 65 Lakh Devotees Take Maghi Purnima Holy Dip

Over 65 lakh devotees took a dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Maghi Purnima. AI surveillance, security forces, and traffic curbs ensured a smooth experience.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 65 Lakh Devotees Take Maghi Purnima Holy Dip


The holy Maghi Purnima Snan commenced early Wednesday as thousands of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for a sacred dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela. By morning, over 65 lakh devotees had already performed the ritual bath, marking the conclusion of the month-long Kalpvas—a period of spiritual discipline and penance observed by devotees along the riverbanks.

This year, more than 10 lakh Kalpvasis participated in the traditional practice of fasting, self-reflection, and spiritual cleansing at the Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh administration expects a staggering two crore pilgrims to take a dip at various ghats throughout the day.

Enhanced Security & AI-Based Crowd Control

With an overwhelming influx of devotees, authorities have deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to ensure effective crowd management. Several security forces, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), paramilitary forces, ATS, STF, and NSG commandos, have been stationed at key locations.

To streamline movement and maintain order, officials have enforced strict traffic regulations. Kalpvasis have been instructed to follow designated routes and use authorized parking spaces to prevent congestion. CCTV cameras, drones, water police, divers, and NDRF and SDRF teams have also been strategically positioned at the ghats to maintain safety.

Traffic Restrictions & Citywide Measures

In a bid to control vehicular movement, authorities declared the fair area a ‘no vehicle zone’ from 4 AM on Tuesday. By 5 PM, these restrictions were extended across the city, with exceptions granted only for emergency and essential services.

Kumbh SSP Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that despite the massive turnout, the movement of devotees remained smooth and well-managed, with special attention given to critical pressure points.

45 Crore Devotees Have Taken the Holy Dip So Far

As the grand Maha Kumbh enters its final phase, the Uttar Pradesh government revealed that since its commencement on January 13, over 45 crore pilgrims have participated in the sacred ritual bathing.

The Maha Kumbh Mela will conclude on February 26, with the final Amrit Snan coinciding with Mahashivratri, marking the end of this grand spiritual gathering.

ALSO READ: Swachh Sujal Gaon At Mahakumbh: A 40,000 Sq Ft Showcase of UP’s Rural Transformation Under CM Yogi’s Leadership

Filed under

Maghi Purnima Snan Maha Kumbh 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

