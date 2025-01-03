Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

To enhance safety, new fire stations have been inaugurated across Prayagraj, and 365 fire response vehicles have been deployed.

As the preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 reach their peak, the district administration in Prayagraj has ensured fire safety measures to protect millions of pilgrims who will throng the world’s largest spiritual gathering. The event is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, with elaborate measures to prevent fire incidents and manage emergencies effectively.

Fire Stations, Vehicles, and Advanced Technology Deployed

To enhance safety, new fire stations have been inaugurated across Prayagraj, and 365 fire response vehicles have been deployed. They include Quick Response Vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), firefighting robots, and fire mist bikes, all designed to respond quickly and effectively in emergency situations.

Firefighting boats will soon be operational. These boats will draw water directly from the Ganga and other rivers and are expected to play a crucial role in extinguishing fires in tents, houseboats, and floating restaurants. “The boats will be ready within a week and will play a vital role in fire safety, especially on platoon bridges and riverfront areas,” said ADG (Fire Department) Padmaja Chauhan.

Mock Drills

The administration has conducted massive awareness campaigns to sensitize pilgrims about how to deal with a fire mishap. Officers are performing mock drills and visiting the tented areas to make people aware of the fire safety procedures. “We have told officers to spread awareness, show safety procedures, and avoid panicking people when some minor thing happens. It is public awareness that will avoid chaos,” said Chauhan.

Boosting Manpower and Readiness

Manpower also has been hugely boosted to supplement the advanced equipment. The personnel would be trained in fire safety. The key areas of Maha Kumbh will be deployed with personnel for prompt response during emergencies.

These arrangements show the commitment of the administration towards ensuring that the Maha Kumbh experience is safe and seamless for the devotees. The administration has used cutting-edge technology, better infrastructure, and proactive awareness measures to ensure effective management of fire-related risks during the month-long spiritual event. This Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to be not only a grand spiritual congregation but also one where safety and preparedness take center stage.

