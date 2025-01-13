Maha Kumbh 2025: The World’s Largest Religious Gathering Begins In Prayagraj | Watch Video

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has officially begun in Prayagraj, marking the start of a grand 45-day spiritual event. Thousands of devotees have gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam to take part in the holy bath.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, the world’s largest religious gathering, has officially begun in Prayagraj, marking the start of a grand 45-day spiritual event. The Maha Kumbh 2025 is being organized over a sprawling 10,000-acre area.

Thousands of devotees have already flocked to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati river at Triveni Sangam to take part in the holy bath.

The government has meticulously planned the event. Key arrangements include 0.15 million toilets, 15,000 sanitation workers, 2,500 Ganga Seva Doots (volunteers), and 0.15 million tents in the Mela area. The state government has set up 69,000 LED lights, including solar hybrid street lighting, 2,750 crowd-monitoring cameras, and 24/7 Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) monitoring. Additionally, there will be 10 digital lost-and-found centres, 25,000 workers on the ground, and parking facilities covering 1,800 hectares.

Uttar Pradesh police have established a floating police chowki to assist devotees as the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh commenced on Monday, beginning with the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, have been deployed for the event’s security.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed “water ambulance” stationed at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees. The ambulance, equipped with medical facilities and staffed by doctors and NDRF officials, will operate 24/7 throughout the event.

For enhanced security, underwater drones and 2,700 AI-enabled cameras have been installed in and around the Mela area.

The Railway Ministry has invested Rs 50 billion over the past three years to improve infrastructure, including new platforms, doubled railway lines, and upgraded facilities for accommodating the massive influx of pilgrims. Additionally, the railways is operating 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains, to ensure devotees can reach Prayagraj efficiently.

The Traffic Police have developed an extensive plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement, with detailed routes for entry and exit. Notably, the entry to the Sangam Mela area will be through Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (Black Road), while the exit will be via Triveni Marg. During major bathing festivals, Akshayavat Darshan will remain closed to visitors.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has already seen over 8 million devotees take a holy dip in the Sangam so far on the first day. The event, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti – First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya – Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami – Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 450 million devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

