Maha Kumbh 2025 To Highlight Justice And Awareness, Judges And Lawyers To Interact With The Public

The upcoming Maha Kumbh is set to go beyond spirituality, becoming a hub for justice, transparency, and public awareness. This year, arrangements are being made for the Bar Council, Judge Colony, and cottages for Lokayukta and Information Commissioners in Maha Kumbh Nagar.

Judges, Lokayukta, Information Commissioners, and lawyers will actively engage with the public for 45 days, spreading awareness about justice and the Right to Information (RTI).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has inspected Sector-23 of Maha Kumbh Nagar, where over 150 cottages are being built near Kila Ghat and Sector-23. He has directed officials to ensure all arrangements are completed promptly to enhance the experience for visitors.

The Maha Kumbh aims to educate visitors about their legal rights and digital tools for justice, transforming the event into a “Mahakumbh of Awareness.” The Chief Minister emphasized that the fair should provide both spiritual enlightenment and practical knowledge about justice and anti-corruption measures.

A free legal aid centre, set up by the High Court Bar Association near the lost-and-found centre in Sector-4, will provide legal assistance and raise awareness among devotees.

Uttar Pradesh State Information Commissioner Virendra Singh Vats stated that the RTI camps would educate the public on using the Right to Information effectively. The initiative aims to empower citizens and strengthen efforts to combat corruption.

This Maha Kumbh is not just a gathering of faith but also a platform for justice and awareness, blending spirituality with the message of social empowerment.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event.

During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

