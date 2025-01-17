Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Government Says About 47 Crore Devotees Take a Holy Dip in Six Days

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has already witnessed over seven crore devotees, Kalpavasis, and seers taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in just six days.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, has already witnessed over seven crore devotees, Kalpavasis, and seers taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in just six days. This colossal event, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to attract over 45 crore people this year, as per an official statement by the state government.

Managing such an enormous influx of visitors poses significant challenges, especially in terms of crowd control and security. However, the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is proving to be a game-changer in handling these logistical challenges.

Role of the ICCC in Crowd Management at Maha Kumbh

The ICCC, set up specifically for the Maha Kumbh, has been instrumental in ensuring the smooth flow of devotees during major events like the “Paush Purnima Snan” and “Amrit Snan” on Makar Sankranti.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar, in charge of the ICCC, explained how the system operates with the help of 2,750 strategically placed cameras. “Surveillance is conducted from three angles: security, crowd management, and crime prevention,” he said.

The cameras monitor both the fair area and the entire city, providing real-time data on crowd flow, congestion, and safety concerns. “For crowd management, we track the flow of people, where the crowd is concentrated, and how to regulate it. This technique helps us direct the crowd to areas with less congestion,” Kumar elaborated.

Maha Kumbh: Fire Safety and Parking Management

Beyond crowd control, the ICCC also plays a crucial role in fire safety. “We monitor for any signs of smoke or flames,” Kumar said. This proactive approach ensures quick response to potential fire hazards.

Parking management is another area where technology is making a difference. Cameras installed in parking lots monitor their capacity in real-time. “When a parking lot reaches its capacity, we close it and direct vehicles to the next available lot. The nearest parking is filled first to minimize the walking distance for bathers,” Kumar explained.

Seven Routes to Prayagraj and Strategic Parking during Maha Kumbh

To accommodate the influx of visitors, parking arrangements have been made along the seven main routes connecting Prayagraj to other cities. This ensures smooth traffic flow and reduces congestion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) cameras have also been deployed to enhance decision-making. “AI cameras increase our capacity to manage crowd control, which is unprecedented at such a large scale,” Kumar noted. While the cameras assist significantly, the SP emphasized that human expertise remains crucial.

Emergency Preparedness and Real-Time Monitoring, at Maha Kumbh

The ICCC has four operational units within the fair area, ensuring coordinated efforts during emergencies. Cameras have been installed at all critical and sensitive locations, including ghats, roads, and bridges.

“These cameras provide us with real-time information on crowd movement and help assess the density at key locations like the Sangam. This allows us to monitor areas with higher crowd densities, such as the ghats, while ensuring other areas are not neglected,” Kumar added.