Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Government Installs High-Tech Mosquito Response System for Hygienic Experience

The UP government is implementing a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the possible threats of flies and mosquitoes during Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Uttar Pradesh government is making efforts to prepare a full range of hygiene and vector control measures ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025 to guarantee a clean, safe, and healthy event for the millions of devotees who are anticipated to attend.

The state is implementing a comprehensive strategy to mitigate the possible threats of flies, mosquitoes, and other health hazards during the major religious event, under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here are some preparations done by the UP government:

Vector Control Unit

A dedicated Vector Control Unit has been established by the government to supervise the cleanliness and health precautions that are implemented throughout the expansive fairgrounds. With a dedicated team of malaria inspectors and workers performing pesticide spraying, fogging, and anti-larval treatments, the area has been split up into five zones and twenty-five sectors.

High-tech mosquito response system Installed

Special pesticide spraying will be done at places like parking lots and public toilets. A fleet of 25 “Magic Vehicles” will be used in order to effectively distribute the pesticides and inspect various sections of the fairgrounds.

The government has also installed a new high-tech mosquito and fly response system. There will be 110 cutting-edge mist blowers and 107 mini foggers placed strategically throughout the event space. These mist blowers have been designed to eliminate all mosquitoes within 30 minutes of activation, thus ensuring any infestations are dealt with speedily and effectively.

Malaria Inspectors

An emergency response team of 45 workers will be put on standby in case of any unexpected situations. The workers will rotate in three shifts to ensure continuous monitoring of the event. There will also be 78 special officers who will take care of the welfare of the seers, pilgrims, and other participants. Malaria Inspectors will be positioned throughout the fairground and visit each akhara (sect), interact with the seers, and solve health concerns arising immediately.

The government has, for the first time, arranged for the lodging and board of 900 daily-wage workers and permanent staff. The idea is that the workers will be present and available throughout the course of the event. It will coordinate with around 250 permanent district officials, comprising 45 malaria inspectors and 28 assistant malaria inspectors, so that coordination becomes smooth and cleanliness protocols become a success.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 will start on January 13, coinciding with the auspicious Paush Purnima, and will end on February 26, during Mahashivratri.

