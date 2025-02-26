Maha Kumbh Ends On The Day Of Mahashivratri : A Grand 45 Days Mela With Few Tragedies

After 45 days of devotion, spirituality, and unprecedented footfall, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to conclude on February 26, coinciding with the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri.

After 45 days of devotion, spirituality, and unprecedented footfall, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to conclude on February 26, coinciding with the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri. Millions of devotees are expected to take the final holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, marking the end of this grand spiritual gathering.

Unprecedented Scale of Maha Kumbh 2025

Originally estimated to draw over 40 crore visitors, this year’s Maha Kumbh witnessed a record-breaking turnout. As per official figures from the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 63 crore people had visited the event by February 24, setting a new benchmark for the world’s largest religious congregation.

The Significance of Kumbh Mela

The Kumbh Mela has its roots in ancient Hindu scriptures, tracing back to the Rigveda. The festival is believed to commemorate the celestial battle between gods and demons over the elixir of immortality, with drops of the nectar falling at four locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—where the Kumbh is held. Maha Kumbh, the grandest of them all, takes place once every 144 years in Prayagraj.

The Sacred Rituals and the Final Amrit Snan

Throughout the Kumbh, various Akharas (Hindu sects) and millions of devotees have participated in the Shahi Snan (royal bath) at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. On Mahashivratri, this ritual takes on even greater significance, as devotees believe that bathing in the holy waters on this auspicious day cleanses them of past sins and paves the way for spiritual liberation.

Security and Logistical Preparations for the Last Day

To manage the massive rush expected on Mahashivratri, authorities have deployed thousands of police personnel across key locations. According to Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna, security arrangements include restricted vehicle movement, zonal traffic management, and strict crowd control measures at the bathing ghats and temple premises.

Additionally, Indian Railways has announced over 350 special trains to facilitate the smooth return of pilgrims after the final Amrit Snan, ensuring seamless travel for devotees across the country.

Dignitaries and Celebrities at Maha Kumbh 2025

The event has witnessed participation from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top political leaders. Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, as well as business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, were also seen taking a holy dip at the Sangam, highlighting the Kumbh’s spiritual and cultural significance.

Tragedies Amidst the Celebrations

Despite the grandeur, Maha Kumbh 2025 was also marked by unfortunate incidents, including a deadly stampede on January 29 that claimed 30 lives and injured over 60 people during the Mauni Amavasya snan. Several fire incidents and road accidents also occurred as pilgrims traveled to and from the Kumbh.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws to a close, its impact will be remembered for years to come. The sheer scale of participation, the deep-rooted faith of millions, and the vibrant cultural confluence make this a historic event. As pilgrims take their final dips in the holy waters on Mahashivratri, they bid farewell to the Maha Kumbh, carrying with them blessings, memories, and the hope of returning to the next great gathering.

