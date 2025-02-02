Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
Maha Kumbh: Medical Personnel On Standby Ahead Of Basant Panchami Snan

Authorities in Prayagraj are on high alert ahead of the Basant Panchami Snan at the Maha Kumbh, with extensive medical preparations in place to ensure devotee safety.

Maha Kumbh: Medical Personnel On Standby Ahead Of Basant Panchami Snan

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has officially begun. Prayagraj is in an atmosphere of deep devotion and vibrant spirituality. The event has attracted millions of devotees


Authorities in Prayagraj are maintaining a high level of vigilance ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the ongoing Mahakumbh on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh government has ramped up preparations to an all-time high, especially in light of the tragic January 29 stampede at Sangam.

In a statement released on Sunday, the government announced that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all doctors across Mahakumbh Nagar and the entire division to remain vigilant, ensuring the safety and well-being of devotees during the event. “Over 1,200 medical personnel are fully prepared in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide immediate assistance. The entire medical force will remain stationed at the fairground and will only be relieved after February 6,” the statement said.

Comprehensive Medical Preparations

A four-member special medical team has conducted thorough inspections of all hospitals within the Mela site, ensuring that medicine stocks and medical equipment are well-maintained. At Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital, 500 staff members have been put on standby, with most existing patients discharged and 150 beds reserved for emergencies. Sixty resident doctors have been placed on 24-hour alert mode, with 30 CT scan machines, MRI, and ultrasound facilities ready to conduct all necessary tests. A 200-unit blood bank has also been set up at SRN Hospital, and all facilities are linked to an alarm system for quick response.

Significance of Basant Panchami Snan

Basant Panchami marks the third and final Amrit Snan date at the Mahakumbh, while Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivratri on February 26 will also witness special snans. The event is expected to draw massive crowds, prompting authorities to take extensive measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The heightened alert comes in the wake of the January 29 stampede at Sangam, which resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people and injuries to over 60 others. The police attributed the incident to overcrowding, while the opposition criticized the government for alleged mismanagement and VIP movement at the event.

To ensure the safety of the devotees, authorities have implemented stringent crowd control measures and enhanced medical readiness. Chief Minister Adityanath stated on Sunday that 34 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, underscoring the significance and scale of the Mahakumbh.

As preparations continue, the focus remains on providing a safe and secure environment for the millions of pilgrims expected to participate in the upcoming Basant Panchami Snan and other special snans. The government’s efforts aim to ensure that the spiritual experience remains unmarred by any further incidents, allowing devotees to participate in the rituals with peace of mind.

