Saturday, December 28, 2024
Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj To Feature Historic Drone Show At Sangam

It will be the first time in the event's history that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department hosts the drone show in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

In Prayagraj, preparations for the much-awaited Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 have already begun on a massive scale. In order to accommodate the millions of devotees and tourists who are anticipated to attend the event, authorities are working around the clock to transform the city, concentrating on the construction and beautification of temples, Ganga ghats, parks, roads, and flyovers.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has organized some innovative and exciting features in addition to the traditional religious events, such as the first-ever drone show, which is sure to be a hit with the guests.

Drone Show in Sangam Noz

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025’s highlight will undoubtedly be the spectacular drone show. It will be the first time in the event’s history that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department hosts the drone show. Sangam Noz, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, will host the performance. In the evening, it will be visible to devotees.

With 2,000 lighting drones, it will evoke the churning of the ocean and the appearance of Amrit Kalash, the nectar pot, as well as the ancient mythology of Prayag and the significance of Maha Kumbh. In addition to providing attendees with a captivating visual experience, the drones will highlight the region’s profound religious and spiritual significance.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is striving to make the Maha Kumbh Mela an unforgettable event for guests. There will be something for everyone, including a range of brand-new events and attractions. They are all intended to enhance the event’s spectacular atmosphere, and they include a floating restaurant, water sports, hot air balloons, and laser light displays.

Arriving in the first week of January, Kali Ghat on the Yamuna River will host a musical fountain laser show that will draw tourists. The fusion of light, water, and music will create a unique experience that will bring Prayagraj’s beauty to life as never before.

In Prayagraj, millions of pilgrims have been drawn for centuries by the Maha Kumbh Mela to take a sacred dip in the confluence of the three rivers. The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department’s attempts to incorporate contemporary experiences like the drone show and other high-tech attractions, despite the event’s longstanding tradition, are an intriguing example of how the festival’s evolving nature is reflected.

Maha Kumbh 2025 has been scheduled from January 13 to February 26 and is nearing its final stage in preparations.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Essential Precautions for Ganga Dip; Avoid Turning Blessings into Sin

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025

