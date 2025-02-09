Maha Kumbh Should Not Be About Glamour, True Devotees Seek Faith, Says Priest

He criticized the growing influence of viral sensations at the sacred gathering, asserting that the festival is about faith, not glamour. He blamed media for focusing on influencers instead of spiritual leaders and devotees.

Amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh, a section of sadhus has expressed discontent over the growing influence of viral sensations and social media influencers at the sacred gathering. They believe such distractions shift focus from the festival’s core essence spirituality and faith.

Mahant Dharmendra Das, the head of Udasin Akhara Bandhua Kala Cantonment and chairman of the All India Udasin Communal Sangat, strongly voiced his concerns. “Maha Kumbh is not a hub of glamour and five-star culture. It is the centre of sadhus, devotees, and the Sanatan faith,” he said to a news agency.

Since the beginning of the festival, social media has been abuzz with names like model-turned-sadhvi Harsha Richaria, garland seller Mona Lisa, ‘IIT baba’ Abhay Singh, and actor-turned-spiritual figure Mamata Kulkarni. Das criticized the media for focusing on these viral figures instead of highlighting the spiritual leaders and devotees who uphold the sanctity of the event. “If the media promotes such people instead of serving so many sadhus, then the fault lies with the media. Why are media houses doing this? You people should think about it yourself,” he remarked.

Tragedy On Mauni Amavasya

Speaking on the tragic stampede that occurred on Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the festival, Das highlighted the deep faith of the devotees who come to the Sangam for spiritual salvation. “They come here to sleep under the open sky and bathe in the holy Ganga. They are not interested in glamour, big tents, or VIP arrangements,” he said.

The stampede, which resulted in the deaths of 30 people and injuries to 60 others, has raised serious concerns about crowd management. While acknowledging the efforts of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in overseeing the event’s arrangements, Das blamed the negligence of officials. “The officials were more interested in VIP movements and ignored the needs of common devotees. Their negligence undermined Yogi Adityanath’s efforts,” he alleged.

Debate Over Spiritual Titles

The priest also addressed the controversy surrounding actor Mamata Kulkarni being conferred the title of ‘Mahamandaleshwar’ by an akhara. He clarified that such titles are awarded based on scholarship and service to the faith and can be revoked if necessary. The Kinnar Akhara later removed Kulkarni from the post, sparking debates over the credibility of spiritual designations.

Call for Investigation

On the issue of the stampede, Das demanded an inquiry into the closure of pontoon bridges, which he believes led to overcrowding at the Sangam Nose, ultimately causing the tragic incident. “With an expected footfall of 50 crore, nearly 15-20 crore devotees prefer to stay on the sand, sleep under the open sky, and take a holy dip before leaving. Their faith remains unshaken, but administrative failures cannot be ignored,” he added.

As the Maha Kumbh continues to witness a massive turnout, with 39 crore pilgrims visiting the festival till February 6, concerns over its commercialization and crowd safety remain pressing issues.

