Mahakumbh 2025: 118 Foreign Diplomats And Delegates Experience Mela In Prayagraj

A 118-member delegation of foreign diplomats, including Heads of Mission (HoM), their spouses, and representatives from 77 countries, visited the sacred event in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The grand spectacle of Maha Kumbh 2025 continues to captivate the world as a 118-member delegation of foreign diplomats, including Heads of Mission (HoM), their spouses, and representatives from 77 countries, visited the sacred event in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Saturday. The visit, facilitated by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is part of an effort to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage on the global stage.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, is an event of enormous religious and cultural significance. Held once every 144 years, this year’s Maha Kumbh is an even rarer occasion, drawing millions of devotees, saints, and tourists from across the globe to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers.

With a record-breaking 314.6 million pilgrims already having participated in the holy event as of January 31, the Maha Kumbh continues to reinforce its status as the world’s largest spiritual congregation. On Saturday alone, 5.42 million devotees took a sacred dip, including over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million general pilgrims.

Foreign Diplomats Share Their Experience

Ambassadors and High Commissioners from various nations expressed their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to witness this extraordinary cultural and religious phenomenon.

Marje Luup, Estonian Ambassador to India, called the experience "very important" and noted that 70 visitors from Estonia had also traveled for the event.

Shankar Prasad Sharma, Nepal's Ambassador to India, highlighted the sacred nature of the occasion, stating, "This is a great opportunity to join millions in seeking blessings. It is a part of the deep cultural, civilizational, and religious linkages between Nepal and India."

Diana Mickeviciene, Lithuania's Ambassador to India, shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I always wanted to attend a Kumbh Mela. This is an opportunity to witness India's rich heritage and culture."

The delegation was welcomed with traditional Indian hospitality, and many diplomats expressed their interest in understanding Hindu culture and spirituality* on a deeper level. Some even expressed their willingness to participate in the sacred snan (holy dip)

Several diplomats praised India’s efforts in organizing such a massive event and acknowledged its role in uniting people beyond religious and national boundaries.

Anil Sooklal, High Commissioner of South Africa to India, described Maha Kumbh as a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" and a "global celebration of humanity." He emphasized that India's ability to bring people together, transcending differences, was a testament to its rich spiritual heritage.

Stella Nkomo, Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India, noted the significance of Maha Kumbh in cultural diplomacy, calling it an event that allows the world to deeply understand India.

Christian Villarreal, Bolivia's Head of Mission in India, shared how fortunate he felt to witness such a rare event, remarking, "Not even my sons will be able to visit such an event, which happens once in 144 years."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey

Ahead of the diplomatic visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the Maha Kumbh site to oversee preparations and ensure smooth management. The UP government, in collaboration with central authorities, has taken extensive measures to accommodate the massive influx of pilgrims and dignitaries, ensuring security, sanitation, and logistical support for all attendees.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Remaining Key Dates

The religious event, known for its Shahi Snans (royal baths) and spiritual discourses, still has several major bathing dates ahead:

February 3: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

February 12: Maghi Purnima

February 26: Maha Shivaratri

The Maha Kumbh’s next edition will be held in 2169, making the ongoing event a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those attending.

