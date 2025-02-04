Mahakumbh 2025: Bhutan’s King Wangchuck Performs Rituals With UP CM Yogi Adityanath In Prayagraj

Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The royal visit has added to the grandeur of the ongoing religious festivities, which have drawn millions of devotees from across India and the world.

The king, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, was on 4 February 2025, accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath, to the Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers—to take a sacred dip. This act of sacred immersiveness is a major ritual for pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela as a symbol of purification and devotion. The Bhutanese king and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh also performed the Ganga Aarti, a ritual worshiping the holy river, so that people felt a sense of harmony and cultural exchange during the event.

Visit to Iconic Historical Temples

Following the rituals at the Sangam, Bhutan King and CM Yogi proceeded to other sacred sites in the region. They were taken to visit the Late Hanuman Mandir of Prayagraj, in which they pray together. It was a reminder of the profound connection between the Bhutan Royal Family and the religious traditions, which are deep-seated in Indian culture. King Bhutan “felt happy” and “would be grateful,” he said during his visit, to experience this spiritual energy, which he described as an unforgettable moment for him regarding his visit at Tirthraj Prayag.

Bhutan’s King arrived in Prayagraj earlier in the day, where he was welcomed warmly at the airport by CM Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister presented a bouquet to the King and asked after his health. The royal entourage was celebrated through cultural performances by local artists, expressing different perspectives of India’s great culture. King Wangchuck showed appreciation for the performances with great pride, pointing out the need to strengthen cultural ties between two nations.

As part of the royal visit, the Bhutanese King and CM Yogi also took a boat ride on the Yamuna River, feeding Siberian birds along the way. This peaceful and symbolic gesture further emphasized the deep spiritual connection the King felt during his visit. The Maha Kumbh, which starts on January 13, 2025, and continues until February 26, serves as a congregational center for religious practices, cultural exchange, and unity of people from diverse walks of life. His visit to the Kumbh Mela endorses the fact that the Kumbh Mela has been beneficial not only for spiritual devotees but also for world figures who want to get in touch with India’s rich cultural legacy.

All this has been done in consideration of the magnitude of the occasion; numerous security measures have been put in place to secure the royal guest, and an entire area is forcefully confined. With these numerous challenges, the visit of King Wangchuck has added global attention to the Maha Kumbh Mela celebrations, whereas India will now turn into a spiritual center for the world.

