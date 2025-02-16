Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Sharing his experience, he highlighted the festival’s spiritual and cultural significance, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage


Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday as part of Mahakumbh 2025, calling the grand event a testament to the vibrancy of Sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expressing his joy, Pradhan described the experience as a privilege, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival. “We are fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. It is a moment of immense joy to be here,” he said.

After performing the ritual bath, the minister took to social media to share his thoughts. “Mahakumbh is a reflection of the enduring Sanatan civilization, culture, philosophy, and traditions. I am fortunate to take this sacred dip with my family at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. The Amrit Snan at this grand festival of unity is an unforgettable experience. I pray that Maa Ganga blesses everyone. Har Har Gange!” he wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is his X Post:

Ministers Holy Dip

Apart from Pradhan, several ministers from Uttar Pradesh also took part in the holy ritual. Among them were Minister for MSMEs, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom, and Textiles Rakesh Sachan, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. The ministers performed traditional puja ceremonies for Maa Ganga, seeking blessings for the well-being of the nation and its people.

Mahakumbh, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Devotees and saints from across the country and beyond flock to the sacred site to take part in rituals, discourses, and prayers. The 2025 edition is expected to witness a historic turnout, with extensive arrangements made for pilgrims’ safety and convenience.

With political leaders and devotees alike joining in the celebrations, Mahakumbh 2025 is shaping up to be a grand confluence of faith, tradition, and cultural heritage.

ALSO READ: Will Maha Kumbh 2025 Be Extended? Akhilesh Yadav Demands, Prayagraj DM Responds

Filed under

dharmendra pradhan Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection

CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Climate Conference At Mahakumbh, Calls For Urgent Action On Environmental Protection

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Delhi Tulip Festival 2025:  Check Dates, Timings, And Nearest Metro Station

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

Union Sports Minister Leads Fit India Sunday Cycle Rally Against Obesity

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

‘Tehrvi’ Turns Festive As ‘Dead Man’ Walks In After His Kumbh Adventure

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Unexpected Heatwave? Bengaluru Hotter Than Delhi! City Records 33.3°C, IMD Warns Of More Heat

Entertainment

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Actor Raghu Ram Summoned In Cyber Probe Over Ranveer Allahbadia’s Controversial Remarks

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox