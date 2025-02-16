Mahakumbh 2025: Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Holy Dip, Calls It A Symbol Of Sanatan Heritage

Sharing his experience, he highlighted the festival’s spiritual and cultural significance, expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam on Sunday as part of Mahakumbh 2025, calling the grand event a testament to the vibrancy of Sanatan civilization and its timeless traditions.

Expressing his joy, Pradhan described the experience as a privilege, emphasizing the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival. “We are fortunate to have this opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh 2025. It is a moment of immense joy to be here,” he said.

After performing the ritual bath, the minister took to social media to share his thoughts. “Mahakumbh is a reflection of the enduring Sanatan civilization, culture, philosophy, and traditions. I am fortunate to take this sacred dip with my family at the confluence of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna, and Maa Saraswati. The Amrit Snan at this grand festival of unity is an unforgettable experience. I pray that Maa Ganga blesses everyone. Har Har Gange!” he wrote.

Here is his X Post:

144 वर्षों के बाद महाकुंभ का यह अलौकिक संगम, जहाँ संतो, महात्माओं और श्रद्धालुओं का सागर उमड़ता है, धर्म और आस्था का सबसे भव्य उत्सव है। महाकुंभ केवल एक पर्व नहीं, बल्कि भारत की हजारों वर्षों पुरानी आध्यात्मिक और सांस्कृतिक चेतना की जीवंत ज्योति है। यह वह दिव्य अवसर है, जब… pic.twitter.com/F5roWuh22m — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 16, 2025

Ministers Holy Dip

Apart from Pradhan, several ministers from Uttar Pradesh also took part in the holy ritual. Among them were Minister for MSMEs, Khadi and Village Industries, Silk Industry, Handloom, and Textiles Rakesh Sachan, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, and Minister of State for Transport (Independent Charge) Dayashankar Singh. The ministers performed traditional puja ceremonies for Maa Ganga, seeking blessings for the well-being of the nation and its people.

Mahakumbh, held every 12 years in Prayagraj, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Devotees and saints from across the country and beyond flock to the sacred site to take part in rituals, discourses, and prayers. The 2025 edition is expected to witness a historic turnout, with extensive arrangements made for pilgrims’ safety and convenience.

With political leaders and devotees alike joining in the celebrations, Mahakumbh 2025 is shaping up to be a grand confluence of faith, tradition, and cultural heritage.

