Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

The festival has led to a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products such as diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery, further driving local trade.

The ongoing Mahakumbh festival in the holy city of Prayagraj is projected to generate business worth over Rs 3 lakh crore ($360 billion) through goods and services, making it one of India’s largest economic events, according to estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The massive financial impact shows the festival’s strong link between faith and commerce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh, which occurs once every 144 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, attracting millions of devotees over the six-week-long event. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, highlighted that initial projections estimated 40 crore visitors and business transactions worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. However, due to unprecedented enthusiasm, it is now expected that nearly 60 crore people will attend, significantly boosting economic activity.

The festival has led to a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products such as diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery, further driving local trade. Various business sectors have witnessed large-scale economic activity, including hospitality and accommodation, food and beverages, transport and logistics, religious attire, puja samagri, textiles, handicrafts, healthcare services, media and entertainment, and technology sectors such as telecom, AI-based security systems, and surveillance equipment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Impact

Khandelwal emphasized that the economic impact of Mahakumbh extends beyond Prayagraj, benefitting cities and towns within a 150 km radius. Religious tourism has also seen a boost, with pilgrims traveling to other spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya and Varanasi for darshan and worship. This has resulted in additional economic growth in these regions.

To support the grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has invested Rs 7,500 crore in infrastructure development, including flyovers, roads, and underpasses. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore was specifically allocated for Mahakumbh arrangements. The significant investments and economic activity surrounding Mahakumbh 2025 are expected to set a new benchmark in India’s trade, commerce, and cultural landscape, reinforcing its importance as a major economic driver.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels