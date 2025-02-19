Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Maha Kumbh 2025»
  • Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT

The festival has led to a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products such as diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery, further driving local trade.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh 2025 Expected To Generate Business Worth Rs 3 Lakh Crore: CAIT


The ongoing Mahakumbh festival in the holy city of Prayagraj is projected to generate business worth over Rs 3 lakh crore ($360 billion) through goods and services, making it one of India’s largest economic events, according to estimates by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The massive financial impact shows the festival’s strong link between faith and commerce.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh, which occurs once every 144 years, began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, attracting millions of devotees over the six-week-long event. Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, highlighted that initial projections estimated 40 crore visitors and business transactions worth around Rs 2 lakh crore. However, due to unprecedented enthusiasm, it is now expected that nearly 60 crore people will attend, significantly boosting economic activity.

The festival has led to a surge in demand for Mahakumbh-themed products such as diaries, calendars, jute bags, and stationery, further driving local trade. Various business sectors have witnessed large-scale economic activity, including hospitality and accommodation, food and beverages, transport and logistics, religious attire, puja samagri, textiles, handicrafts, healthcare services, media and entertainment, and technology sectors such as telecom, AI-based security systems, and surveillance equipment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Economic Impact

Khandelwal emphasized that the economic impact of Mahakumbh extends beyond Prayagraj, benefitting cities and towns within a 150 km radius. Religious tourism has also seen a boost, with pilgrims traveling to other spiritual destinations such as Ayodhya and Varanasi for darshan and worship. This has resulted in additional economic growth in these regions.

To support the grand event, the Uttar Pradesh government has invested Rs 7,500 crore in infrastructure development, including flyovers, roads, and underpasses. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore was specifically allocated for Mahakumbh arrangements. The significant investments and economic activity surrounding Mahakumbh 2025 are expected to set a new benchmark in India’s trade, commerce, and cultural landscape, reinforcing its importance as a major economic driver.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: Prayagraj’s River Water Unfit For Bathing? Pollution Control Board Finds High Faecal Coliform Levels

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Can You Stop Filing ITR If Your Income Is Below Rs 12 Lakh?

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Chances Of ‘City Killer’ Asteroid Hitting Earth Reach Record High, NASA Says

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi HC

Legal Age Of Consent Protects Minors, But Adolescents Should Express Love Without Criminalization Says Delhi...

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

Entertainment

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

From Aespa To SEVENTEEN: K-Pop Artists Dominates The 2024 IFPI Global Album Sales Chart

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years Ago About His Relationship

When Did Anuv Jain And His Wife Meet? Singer Dropped A Subtle Hint Few Years

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot To Infuriate Me

Mrs Producer Harman Baweja Reacts To Promoting Toxic Feminism Remarks: It Will Take A Lot

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox