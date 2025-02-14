Home
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Mahakumbh 2025: Eyeing Three New Guinness World Records for Cleanliness and Environmental Conservation

Known for attracting millions of devotees, this grand festival aims to break new ground by setting three Guinness World Records this year.

Mahakumbh 2025: Eyeing Three New Guinness World Records for Cleanliness and Environmental Conservation


Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated as the world’s largest spiritual gathering, is all set to create history once again. Known for attracting millions of devotees, this grand festival aims to break new ground by setting three Guinness World Records this year. A team from the Guinness World Records has already arrived to monitor and validate these record-breaking attempts.

The focus this year is on environmental sustainability and cleanliness, with large-scale initiatives planned to ensure the riverbanks and water bodies remain pristine. Building on past successes, the Mela Authority is determined to surpass one of its previous records and establish two entirely new benchmarks.

During the 2019 Kumbh Mela, three Guinness World Records were created, including one for operating over 500 shuttle buses simultaneously and another for conducting a massive cleanliness drive involving 10,000 sanitation workers. A third record was set by taking handprints of 7,500 people in eight hours.

Record-Breaking Initiatives Planned for 2025

Here’s a detailed look at the upcoming record-breaking attempts at Mahakumbh 2025:

1. River Cleaning Drive (February 14)

  • 300 workers entered the Ganga River simultaneously for a massive cleanup operation.
  • Cleanup activities were conducted at Ram Ghat, Gangeshwar Ghat, and Bhardwaj Ghat.
  • Estimated Cost: ₹85.53 lakh

2. Largest Cleanliness Drive (February 15)

  • 15,000 sanitation workers will participate in a 10-km-long cleanliness drive along the Ganga and Yamuna riverbanks.
  • This initiative aims to break the previous record of 10,000 sanitation workers in 2019.
  • Estimated Cost: ₹2.13 crore

3. Largest Hand-Printing Activity (February 16)

  • 10,000 people will leave their handprints on canvases at five major locations, including Ganga Pandal.
  • This will surpass the current record of 7,500 handprints set during the 2019 Kumbh.
  • Estimated Cost: ₹95.76 lakh

Planning and Execution

The preparation for these record attempts began three months ago, with an expert agency overseeing the process and assisting with the application to the Guinness World Records. Vijay Kiran Anand, the Mahakumbh Mela Officer, confirmed that the Guinness team is on-site to supervise and complete the formalities.

“A record of e-rickshaw operations will also be attempted later,” Anand said.

With these ambitious initiatives, Mahakumbh 2025 promises not only to be a celebration of faith and spirituality but also a significant step toward environmental conservation and sustainable practices, setting an inspiring example for large-scale events worldwide.

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Worl Record

