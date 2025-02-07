Mahakumbh 2025: Fire Breaks Out At Mahakumbh Sector-18 In Prayagraj

Fire officials said the incident was reported from a camp on Old GT Road near Tulsi Chauraha. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately and were trying to douse the flames.

A fire broke out in Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, at Sector-18, Shankaracharya Marg, on Friday, which sent thick plumes of smoke into the air and created a panic in nearby areas. It happened in Mahakumbh Mela Kshetra, a holy place for millions of devotees who are participating in the current Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the major Hindu religious congregations at the meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Fire officials said the incident was reported from a camp on Old GT Road near Tulsi Chauraha. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately and were trying to douse the flames. As of now, there is no report of casualty. Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi, Khak Chowk police station, confirmed that the fire has been largely controlled, but fire fighters are continuing their efforts to put out the flames completely.

The fire sparked alarm as it engulfed a section of the camp, creating thick clouds of smoke that covered the area. Panic gripped akhadas in the vicinity, temporary settlements for religious groups, but no injuries have been reported among the pilgrims. Authorities have cordoned off the affected area to ensure safety.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

This one is the aftermath of a similar incident, which had occurred last month itself. In the Maha Kumbh Mela last month, an LPG cylinder was lying in Sector 19. As a result, a huge fire was seen engulfing the sector. One person got hurt and many tents were damaged. The firefighters took more than an hour to control it.

The Uttar Pradesh government is closely watching the situation as well. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Prayagraj to review Mauni Amavasya preparations, also visited the site. He directed authorities to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure the safety of pilgrims and camp personnel.

Another fire incident was reported in the Chatnag Ghat area of Prayagraj earlier this week, where 15 unauthorized tents were destroyed. No lives were lost, but the incident highlights the ongoing fire risks associated with large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Maha Kumbh Mela that is presently going on has already attracted millions of devotees, and over 397.4 million people have been reported to have taken the sacred dip in the confluence of the three rivers. The fire, though serious, was promptly tackled by the fire department to avert major casualties or damage.

ALSO READ: What Is The Significance Of Taking A Holy Dip At The Kumbh Mela