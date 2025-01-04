Mahakumbh 2025: Gujarat CM Flags Off Water Ambulance, UP CM Reviews Preparations

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off a 'water ambulance' for Maha Kumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations, emphasizing cleanliness, safety, and timely arrangements.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday flagged off a ‘water ambulance’ from Gandhinagar for Mahakumbh. The city of Prayagraj will host Maha Kumbh 2025 from January 13 to February 26. Meanwhile, a walkathon was held in Prayagraj district to promote food safety standards ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025 in UP.

The Mahakumbh Mela is a significant pilgrimage that attracts crores of people from all over the world to Prayagraj. The event, which occurs every 12 years, is an important occasion for spiritual renewal and cultural exchange.

A large number of devotees from India and across the world are eagerly waiting for this 45-day festival that will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Despite cold conditions, devotees are thronging the city ahead of the Kumbh. The main bathing festival, known as the “Shahi Snan” (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami), when the attendees’ number is likely to be highest.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations recently. He toured the under-construction tent city. He emphasised the importance of making arrangements for food and other things on time, considering the cold weather.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that separate wards for men and women are being set up and that shift duties for personnel should be strictly followed. Additionally, he instructed that ambulance response times be minimised during emergencies.

Notably, CM Yogi had given clear instructions in the review meeting during his last visit to Prayagraj that cleanliness is the identity of Maha Kumbh. To make the Swachh Mahakumbh campaign successful, not only will the best arrangements for cleanliness have to be made, but full care will also have to be taken of the Swachhata Mitras working in the Mela and their families.

(With ANI Inputs)

