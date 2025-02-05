Mahakumbh 2025: Narayan Seva Sansthan’s Selfless Service, Supporting Divyangs With Tricycles And Food

Free mobility aid such as tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, and high-quality artificial limbs is being offered free of charge to those in need during the Maha Kumbh.

The Mahakumbh-2025, besides its spiritual importance, has emerged as a massive humanitarian platform where faith and devotion go hand-in-hand with selfless service for the less fortunate. At the heart of these efforts is the Narayan Seva Sansthan, Udaipur, a charitable organization that has emerged as a beacon of compassion and inclusion, catering to the needs of the poor, divyangs (persons with disabilities), and the destitute.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As millions of devotees converge for the holy bath at the Sangam, the Narayan Seva Sansthan is working tirelessly to ensure that every person, whatever their physical condition, can enjoy the religious fervor of Mahakumbh to the fullest. Contributions are not just confined to distributing basic things like food and blankets; the organization is providing life-altering assistance to the disabled to lead a more independent life.

Empowering the Divyangs with Life-Changing Aid

Free mobility aid such as tricycles, wheelchairs, crutches, and high-quality artificial limbs is being offered free of charge to those in need during the Maha Kumbh. Such things are usually expensive to purchase and hard to find, but the organization is handing them over to the disabled who can now walk again and move about freely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To date, over 50 tricycles and more than 150 prosthetic limbs have been given, which greatly transforms the life condition of those benefited. In the camp, its team has even provided physiotherapy for added rehabilitation of patients.

Make Holy Dip Easy to All

One of the significant features of Maha Kumbh is taking a holy dip at the triveni of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. This is indeed a task for physically handicapped people. Narayan Seva Sansthan has made an effort to bring the most impossible into the real world, as everyone must perform this sacred religious practice.

Special facilities have been created to enable the divyangs to take the holy dip in the Ganga. Volunteers and medical staff are available to help the disabled people so that they can take the holy dip in the sacred waters with ease and dignity. This reflects the commitment of the organization towards inclusiveness, as no one is excluded from this critical moment of the Mahakumbh.

Food, Shelter, and Blankets for the Poor

Along with medical and mobility aid, Narayan Seva Sansthan is also offering basic amenities such as free food, shelter, and blankets to the needy. The organization has been running langar (free meal) and bhandara (community feast) services since Makar Sankranti on January 14 so that the pilgrims have access to nourishing meals during their spiritual journey.

A large number of people are being benefited by the free accommodation arrangements made by the Sansthan, supported by generous donations from philanthropists and well-wishers. Narayan Seva Sansthan is thus contributing to the overall welfare of the thousands of pilgrims who have traveled to the Mahakumbh by providing these services.

Spiritual Enrichment and Community Support

Beyond the physical and material support, the camp is also a center for spiritual development. Religious events like Bhagwat Katha and Ram Katha are being conducted for devotees, giving them a deeper connection to the spiritual significance of the event. This combination of physical, emotional, and spiritual support embodies the true spirit of Mahakumbh as a gathering for not only spiritual renewal but also human welfare.

Teamwork and Vision towards Services

Mr. Prashant Agarwal, International President Narayan Seva Sansthan, shares his experience as they are being dispensed freely for free, including the highly advanced artificial limbs to the Muhakumbh, costing money in hundreds at the local markets. Every single day 70 members from their team serves at the society never leaving out an individual to require their assistance in any situation.

Sansthan’s reach is only made possible with the support of the innumerable donors and volunteers who still extend their service in the name of human welfare. The work gets blessings from all the saints and spiritual gurus, and such an opportunity also comes under Nirvani Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailash Ji Maharaj’s guidance. A member of the team attended Amrit Snan in the Kumbh to obtain inspiration and energizing powers due to the good wishes from the spiritual family during the festival.

As Mahakumbh-2025 progresses, Narayan Seva Sansthan is making its mark in the lives of many. The most significant contribution now is to continue the initiative to provide mobility aids, medical support, food, shelter, and spiritual nourishment and ensure that no one is left behind in this Mahakumbh.

(with inputs)

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: PM Narendra Modi Takes Holy Dip At Sangam, Watch