Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Mahakumbh 2025: Strict Security Measures In Place As Four Foreign Nationals Questioned

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, strict security measures are in place for the Mahakumbh 2024, with police questioning four foreign nationals for suspicious activities.

Mahakumbh 2025: Strict Security Measures In Place As Four Foreign Nationals Questioned

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, extensive arrangements are being made for the safety of devotees at the Mahakumbh. Special attention is being given to suspicious individuals, with security forces maintaining strict surveillance. In this regard, Mahakumbh police recently questioned four foreign nationals.

The individuals, hailing from Russia, Germany, and Belarus, had their necessary documents thoroughly checked. After verifying the documents, three of the foreigners were allowed to continue their stay, as their paperwork was in order. However, one individual was sent back due to an expired visa.

CM Yogi has instructed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for a safe Mahakumbh. Following this, security measures have been strengthened in the area. Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi, mentioned that vigilance has been increased for the safety of devotees, with Mahakumbh police remaining on alert 24/7. They are closely monitoring both local and foreign citizens. The police are conducting multiple levels of checks to ensure the safety of every devotee.

In this context, four foreign nationals were questioned after being found suspicious. Among them were a Russian citizen, a German national, and two individuals from Belarus. Their necessary documents were examined, and the paperwork of the German and Belarusian nationals was found to be in order, allowing them to go free.

However, the fourth individual, Andre from Moscow, Russia, had an expired visa and passport. As a result, he was sent back to Russia. The Senior Superintendent of Police emphasized that the entire Mela area is under constant surveillance, and anyone found involved in suspicious activities will not be spared.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Robust Fire Safety Measures, Including Firefighting Boats And Robots, Deployed In Prayagraj

Filed under

foreign nationals questioned Mahakumbh 2025 Yogi Adityanath security

Advertisement

Also Read

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13...

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

Watch | Novak Djokovic Honors Daughter’s Violin And Son’s Saxophone With Unique Victory Celebrations

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

‘T’ For Terrorism, Not Tango: India Hits Back At Pakistan’s Tango Jibe

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Entertainment

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13 When We First Met’

Who Is Scarlet Vas? OnlyFans Model Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Stepbrother: ‘We Were 13

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Accidentally Leaked By Netflix Korea – Fans Go Wild!

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed Spider-Man’s Fate In MCU

Now Sober Tom Holland Once Got On A Drunk Call With Disney CEO Which Sealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Allu Arjun’s Bail Hearing In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case Scheduled For Today

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Want To Increase Your Lifespan? Try These Calorie-Restrictive Diets

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox