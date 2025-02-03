Mahakumbh 2025: Two Crores Devotees Take the Sacred ‘Amrit Snan’ Dip On Basant Panchami

The festival is known for spiritual energy and people from every corner of India and from beyond visit the 'Amrit Snan', or the sacred bath. The event is also special this time, as it was said by the astrologers that a 'Triveni Yog', an alignment that comes once every 144 years, is being observed, so the bath has special significance this time.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has witnessed unprecedented crowds as an estimated two crore pilgrims, on Basant Panchami, took a dip in the holy waters of the Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This event, which is a part of the Kumbh Mela, is a momentous occasion in one of the world’s largest spiritual congregations. The 2025 Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and has been mesmerizing millions of devotees and will end on February 26.

The third of the three major bathing events was marked by the Basant Panchami ‘Amrit Snan’, and the previous two also saw huge footfalls.

By 4 pm on the day of the ‘Amrit Snan’, over 1.98 crore devotees had taken the holy dip, and the Uttar Pradesh government expects up to five crore pilgrims to visit the Sangam by the end of the day. Since the beginning of Kumbh on January 13, the footfall total has already crossed 34.97 crore. It is not only spiritually significant but also culturally important when people from various backgrounds, beliefs, and regions come together with one single act of devotion. Seers, Naga sadhus, and devotees alike join in the procession to the Sangam, all clad in traditional wear and in the midst of intense spiritual practices.

The Akharas are split into three categories: Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen, which, in turn, took the holy dip in an order predetermined beforehand. Traditionally, these cults marched to the Sangam with their headmen dressed in elaborate costumes, carrying deities in palanquins and accompanied by thousands of devotees. The Naga sadhus, who are known for their asceticism, were spotted with ash applied to their bodies and garlands of flowers as they led the processions.

Enhanced Security Measures After Tragedy

However, the event was not without its share of mishaps. On January 29, a stampede occurred during the ‘Mauni Amavasya’ bath, claiming at least 30 lives. Taking this incident into consideration, the state government of Uttar Pradesh, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensured that heightened security and crowd management protocols were strictly in place. The zero-error approach was adopted, with additional forces being deployed at all pressure points.

Senior officers, including the Director General of Police for the Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, were actively present to monitor the crowd.

According to Krishna, the situation remained in control during the Basant Panchami snan. No incidents were reported. The crowd, unlike the previous events, was very self-aware, with many choosing less crowded ghats to avoid congestion. The successful handling of the crowd was due to the proper planning and precautioning done by the authorities.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not only a national event but a global phenomenon, with pilgrims coming from all over the world. Many international devotees, including those from countries like Belgium, Nepal, and Russia, have made their way to Prayagraj to participate in the sacred rituals. Meenakshi Giri from Mahanirvani Akhara, originally from Russia, expressed that this was the most sacred moment of her life, having followed Sanatan Dharma for over 17 years.

Chief Minister Adityanath wished the devotees, including saints, akharas, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims, through a special message on social media, speaking about the importance of the occasion.

While the third ‘Amrit Snan’ marked the peak of the bathing rituals, two more auspicious bathing dates remain—Maghi Purnima on February 12 and Mahashivaratri on February 26. These will bring even more pilgrims to the Sangam, completing the grand religious festival. The Maha Kumbh is expected to continue to break records for participation and devotion, symbolizing the enduring power of India’s spiritual traditions.

