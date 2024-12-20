MahaKumbh 2025: Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Operation Shatakveer’ To Protect 100-Year-Old Trees

For the first time in Mahakumbh history, wildlife and century-old trees are being prioritized. The Yogi Government has launched ‘Operation Shatakveer,’ focusing on tree preservation, wildlife rescue, and a polythene-free environment. Devotees can expect clean air, pure water, and a greener Mahakumbhnagar.

For the first time in Mahakumbh’s history, the interests of wildlife and forest vegetation are being prioritized alongside those of the devotees. On Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s instructions, the Yogi government will initiate ‘Operation Shatakveer,’ a unique rescue operation to safeguard trees over 100 years old.

This initiative aims to preserve ancient trees and wildlife, ensuring an environmentally conscious approach to the grand spiritual event.

Additionally, following the Chief Minister’s directives, the Forest Department has devised a special plan to relocate wildlife to their natural habitats. Simultaneously, efforts are underway to enhance the condition of old trees located in areas such as roadsides, parking spaces, and tent zones. This initiative ensures that visitors from across the country and the world arriving at Mahakumbhnagar can witness the grandeur of these vital oxygen providers firsthand.

Mahakumbhnagar is home to a significant number of trees over 100 years old, and the Yogi government is prioritizing their preservation across the state. In Prayagraj, the Forest Department has begun preparations to protect these ancient trees. Plans include reinforcing their roots by creating protective circles around them and installing sturdy concrete posts to ensure their stability.

Special attention is being given to the preservation of old trees in the Sangam area. Simultaneously, large-scale tree trimming and pruning are being undertaken to facilitate the smooth movement of devotees. Efforts are also underway to enhance the aesthetic appeal of these trees as part of the beautification drive.

In addition to tree preservation, measures are being implemented to protect and rescue wild animals in the fair area. A budget of ₹20 lakh has been allocated for this initiative, focusing on safeguarding devotees from wildlife and relocating animals to their natural habitats.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this year’s Maha Kumbh aims to provide devotees with pure water, clean air, and a polythene-free environment. State Forest and Environment Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena emphasized that the Maha Kumbh will be entirely polythene-free.

“Devotees will experience pure water and air here. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, we are working closely with saints to ensure the success of this campaign. Additionally, devotees and saints have been requested to avoid bringing prasad and flowers in polythene,” he added.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: The 3 Royal Bath Dates You Can’t Afford To Miss