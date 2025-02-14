Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi Govt Sets Up Advanced Dialysis & CRRT Units—A Lifesaver For Devotees!

As devotees take a holy dip at Mahakumbh, the Yogi government has taken significant steps to safeguard their health. To support severe and chronic kidney patients, state-of-the-art dialysis facilities have been set up at SRN Hospital, where 10 dialysis machines are operating round the clock. In line with the government’s directives, high-level healthcare services are provided to devotees attending the grand fair.

SRN Hospital now houses advanced dialysis machines capable of removing high molecular weight toxins, offering immense benefits to patients.

Additionally, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) is available for those suffering from shock, burns, and multi-organ failure, ensuring critical care for severe cases.

A modern dialysis unit has been established to cater to the influx of devotees at Mahakumbh Nagar, conducting over 1,000 monthly dialysis sessions. These cutting-edge machines go beyond conventional dialysis by eliminating high molecular weight toxins that standard equipment cannot process.

The hospital is also equipped with CRRT machines, which provide continuous support for 7-10 days and are a lifesaver for critical patients. Furthermore, temporary and permanent central venous catheterization facilities have been introduced to ensure uninterrupted dialysis services for needy devotees.

A state-of-the-art RO water treatment plant with a capacity of 1,000 liters per hour has been installed, producing 99.9% pure water. This water is entirely free from bacteria, viruses, and endotoxins, ensuring that every dialysis session is safe and effective.

To provide specialized care, the hospital has set up separate dialysis facilities for patients with Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, and HIV. The quality of treatment available here for Mahakumbh devotees surpasses that of many leading private hospitals.

Professor Dr. Arvind Gupta, Chairman of the Department of Nephrology, emphasized that dialysis services run seamlessly for Maha Kumbh pilgrims and local patients. He said, “A dedicated team, including senior nephrologists Dr Santosh Maurya and Dr Saumya Gupta, actively monitors patient care.”

He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the goal is not just treatment but enhancing the overall quality of life for patients.

