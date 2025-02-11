Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mahakumbh Traffic Advisory: Prayagraj Implements ‘No Vehicle Zone’ Ahead Of Maghi Purnima Snan

On Monday, thousands of devotees journeying to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela found themselves trapped in extensive traffic jams, some stretching up to 300 kilometers. The gridlock left many stranded for more than 30 hours, highlighting the challenges of managing such a massive influx of pilgrims.

On Monday, thousands of devotees journeying to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela found themselves trapped in extensive traffic jams, some stretching up to 300 kilometers. The gridlock left many stranded for more than 30 hours, highlighting the challenges of managing such a massive influx of pilgrims.

Authorities Respond with ‘No Vehicle Zone’ Declaration

In response to the severe congestion, the Prayagraj district administration has declared the entire Mela area a ‘No Vehicle Zone’ to ensure the smooth movement of devotees during the upcoming ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’ on Wednesday, February 12. This restriction will be effective from 4 am on February 11 and will remain in place until the safe departure of pilgrims on February 12. Essential and emergency services are exempted from this ban.

Additionally, a similar ‘No Vehicle Zone’ will be enforced throughout Prayagraj city after 5 pm on February 11, with the same exemptions applying. Vehicles of devotees arriving after 4 am on February 11 will be directed to designated parking areas corresponding to their entry routes. These measures aim to prevent a recurrence of the recent traffic chaos and facilitate a smoother experience for pilgrims.

DGP Attributes Delays to Unprecedented Pilgrim Numbers

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, addressed the situation, stating that delays in traffic movement are inevitable, not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer number of devotees during Maha Kumbh, as it is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history. He emphasized that over 400 million devotees have already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam since the Maha Kumbh began on January 13, with millions more arriving each day.

Comprehensive Traffic Plan for Maghi Purnima Snan

Anticipating an even larger turnout for the ‘Maghi Purnima Snan’, the district administration has formulated a detailed traffic plan:

  • No Vehicle Zone Implementation: The entire Mela area will be off-limits to vehicles from 4 am on February 11 until the safe departure of devotees on February 12. Essential and emergency services are exempted.

  • City-Wide Restrictions: A ‘No Vehicle Zone’ will also be enforced in Prayagraj city after 5 pm on February 11, with similar exemptions.

  • Designated Parking: Devotees arriving after 4 am on February 11 will be directed to specific parking lots based on their entry routes. Essential and emergency service vehicles are exempt from this arrangement.

  • Duration of Restrictions: These traffic measures will remain in effect until the smooth evacuation of devotees from the Mela area on February 12.

  • Kalpvasi Vehicles: The entry and exit restrictions also apply to vehicles of ‘Kalpvasi’ (pilgrims who stay for the entire duration of the Kumbh).

These steps are designed to manage the massive influx of pilgrims and ensure a safer, more organized bathing experience during the Maghi Purnima Snan.

Authorities Urge Cooperation from Devotees

The administration appeals to all attendees to adhere to the new traffic regulations and cooperate with law enforcement personnel. By following the designated routes and parking in assigned areas, devotees can contribute to a smoother and more spiritually fulfilling experience during this significant event.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26, with several key bathing dates ahead, including Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Mahashivratri on February 26. Authorities are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants throughout the festival’s duration.

