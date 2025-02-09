Massive Fire Broke Out In Maha Kumbh In A Tent, 2nd Incident In A Day

A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, causing significant damage. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

The blaze completely gutted Baba Tea Stall near Maharaj Bhog Prasadam, causing damage worth several lakhs. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as all customers and staff were safely evacuated.

This was the second fire incident reported on the same day at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Earlier, a fire erupted in a ‘Kalpvasi’ tent in Sector 19 due to a gas cylinder leak, officials confirmed.

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma confirmed that the fire broke out in a tent set up by Om Prakash Pandey Seva Sansthan. The tent, owned by Rajendra Jaiswal from Karma, Prayagraj, was completely destroyed despite the immediate response of three fire tenders.

Authorities have assured that safety measures are being reviewed to prevent similar incidents during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.