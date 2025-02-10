Prayagraj is bursting at the seams as an unprecedented rush of devotees floods the Maha Kumbh, pushing officials to urge journalists and visitors to delay their travel. With record-breaking crowds, severe traffic jams, and overwhelmed infrastructure, the city is struggling to keep up.

Prayagraj is bursting as an unprecedented rush of devotees floods the Maha Kumbh, pushing officials to urge visitors to delay their plans.

A senior government official has urged journalists and visitors to postpone their travel to Prayagraj by 2-3 days due to an overwhelming influx of pilgrims at the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Postpone Your Visit

“Please ask your relatives not to come to Prayagraj…. Postpone your visit by 2-3 days,” read a message in a WhatsApp group, highlighting the situation.

Director of Information Shishir Kumar confirmed that as of the morning of February 10, more than 43.57 crore people had taken a holy dip at the Sangam since the festival began, making it one of the largest human gatherings ever recorded.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This is the biggest human congregation ever witnessed. We had prepared for a massive turnout, but this has exceeded all projections,” Kumar stated.

Fluctuations in Attendance Following Maha Kumbh Stampede

The recent surge follows a period of decreased attendance after a tragic stampede on Mauni Amavasya (January 29), which resulted in 30 fatalities. The expected crowd of 10 crore on that day was reduced to 7.5 crore. On Basant Panchami, only 2.5 crore devotees arrived instead of the projected 4 crore. However, the situation has now reversed, with massive crowds returning to the city for the festival.

The initial dip in attendance had an economic impact, particularly on local businesses. Harjinder Singh, President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Prayagraj, noted that the hospitality sector suffered losses following the stampede. However, the renewed influx of devotees has revived business activities.

Severe Traffic Congestion At Maha Kumbh

Simultaneously, severe traffic congestion has paralyzed the city. Senior journalist Hemant Tiwari recounted his journey from Lucknow to Prayagraj, which usually takes under four hours but stretched to 13 hours. “Nearly 80% of my journey was completed in two hours, but once I reached the Prayagraj border, the situation worsened,” he explained.

Reports indicate traffic jams stretching over 10 km around Prayagraj, with roads packed with vehicles. The Sunday holiday worsened conditions, as many pilgrims from neighboring districts planned a day visit but were unable to return due to gridlock. Highways connecting Prayagraj with Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Rewa saw congestion spanning nearly 25 km. Many travelers, stranded for hours, faced hunger and dehydration while waiting for movement to resume.

Railway Implements Crowd Control Measures

In response to the overwhelming footfall, emergency crowd management measures have been enforced at Prayagraj Junction. Kuldeep Tiwari, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Northern Railway Lucknow, announced that the Prayagraj Sangam railway station would remain closed until February 14 to prevent overcrowding.

Railway Division PRO Amit Singh detailed further steps to streamline passenger movement. “Color-coded tickets and designated shelter slots have been introduced. These shelters, categorized based on passengers’ destinations, feature temporary ticket counters, toilets, and waiting areas. Additionally, reserved ticket holders will be granted entry through Gate No. 5,” he explained. Passengers have been advised to arrive well in advance of their train departures.

To ease congestion, local taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been directed to follow a one-way traffic plan in collaboration with civil police.

Key Footfall Statistics

January 13 (Paush Purnima): 1.70 crore

1.70 crore January 14 (Makar Sankranti): 3.50 crore

3.50 crore January 26: 1.74 crore

1.74 crore January 27: 1.55 crore

1.55 crore January 28: 4.99 crore

4.99 crore January 29 (Mauni Amavasya): 7.64 crore (Highest)

7.64 crore (Highest) January 30: 2.06 crore

2.06 crore January 31: 1.82 crore

1.82 crore February 01: 2.15 crore

2.15 crore February 03 (Basant Panchami): 2.57 crore

2.57 crore February 09: 1.57 crore

Struggles Faced by Pilgrims

The unprecedented rush has left many devotees struggling. Akash Dwivedi, a returning traveler to Lucknow, reported being stuck in a traffic jam near Malaka village for over three hours. Overcrowding in trains has also led to chaos, with passengers resorting to desperate measures to secure space.

In Varanasi, women forcibly entered a train engine after failing to find seats, prompting police intervention. In Hardoi, frustrated travelers resorted to vandalism when train coach doors remained locked, leading to further disruptions.

As the festival progresses, authorities remain on high alert, working tirelessly to manage the immense crowds and ensure the safety of pilgrims attending this once-in-12-years event.

Also Read: World’s Biggest Traffic Jam: Massive 300Km Gridlock On Route To Prayagraj As Pilgrims Gets Stuck For Hours Without Moving