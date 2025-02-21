Meet the Man Offering Digital Mahakumbh Snan For ₹1,100—Here’s How It Works

As millions gather at the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 for a sacred dip, one entrepreneur is offering an alternative for those who can't attend. With a ₹1,100 ‘digital snan’ service, faith meets technology—sparking both devotion and debate online.

As millions gather at the Mahakumbh Mela for a sacred dip, one entrepreneur is offering a Digital Mahakumbh Snan for those who can't attend.

Digital Mahakumbh Snan: As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 unfolds with an estimated 550 million devotees taking a dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, a unique service has emerged for those unable to attend in person. A local entrepreneur, Deepak Goyal, has introduced a ‘digital snan’ (holy dip) service, offering to immerse photographs of devotees in the Triveni Sangam on their behalf. The symbolic ritual, which comes at a cost of ₹1,100 per individual, has triggered a wave of reactions on social media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Social Media Backlash on Digital Mahakumbh Snan

A video showcasing Goyal’s unusual business surfaced online, attracting a mix of curiosity, criticism, and skepticism. Many social media users expressed concern over the commercialization of religious practices, with some labeling it as “blind faith” or “Andhbhakti.”

One user condemned the service, commenting, “U r making mockery of your Sanatan Dharma, do u have any shame?” Another quipped, “China has DeepSeek, so what we have is DeepSnaan.” A third user wrote, “Ram Naam Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake To Loot. Anth Kaal Pachhtayega Jab Praan Jayenge Chhoot,” suggesting that exploiting faith for financial gain would eventually lead to regret. Another comment read, “Gajab topibaz hai,” hinting at a scam-like nature of the offering.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Entrepreneur Defends the Digital Mahakumbh Snan Initiative

In response to the criticism, Goyal defended his service, explaining that he visits the Sangam regularly and ensures that the photographs of devotees are immersed within 24 hours of the transaction. Despite the backlash, the ‘digital snan’ service has gained traction among some believers who are unable to physically attend the event.

The service had already gained attention earlier when industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a pamphlet about it on social media. Goenka, in a tongue-in-cheek remark, captioned the post, “Salvation now available on WhatsApp,” highlighting the growing trend of digitalization in religious practices.

Unprecedented Footfall at Mahakumbh Mela 2025

The Mahakumbh Mela 2025, recognized as the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025) and is set to conclude on February 26. According to government estimates, an average of over one crore devotees has been taking dips daily since January 26—a record-breaking trend in the history of the Kumbh Mela.

Despite a stampede on Mauni Amavasya, devotees have continued to arrive in massive numbers. By 6 PM on Sunday alone, 1.36 crore pilgrims had bathed at the Triveni Sangam. The total number of bathers has now exceeded 52.96 crore, surpassing the official estimates of 40 to 45 crore by 10%.

Also Read: Lost Your Phone In Mahakumbh? Flipkart Campaigns ‘Smartphone Baba’, Offers FREE Phones In Kumbh Event