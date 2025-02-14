MP Afzal Ansari Says, ‘Heaven Will Be Fully Occupied’ After Maha Kumbh, FIR Registered

Devprakash Singh made a written complaint, describing Ansari's remark as an intention to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. He requested that authorities take action against the MP for uttering such an inappropriate comment.

Afzal Ansari, the Member of Parliament from Ghazipur, has landed in controversy after making a disputed statement regarding the Maha Kumbh. His remarks have led to an FIR being filed against him in Ghazipur. The case was filed by Devprakash Singh, the former president of the District Co-operative Bank. The police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The controversy arose from a speech delivered by Afzal Ansari on February 12, at an event organized at Shadiyabad on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Ansari, the chief guest for the event, made some controversial remarks regarding the Maha Kumbh. He said, “The belief is that by bathing at the Sangam, one’s sins will be washed away, and the path to heaven will open.”. But, looking at the crowd, it appears that nobody will be left in hell, and heaven will be fully occupied.

This remark was viewed as a disrespect to Hindu religious feelings and produced outrage. Devprakash Singh made a written complaint, describing Ansari’s remark as an intention to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus. He requested that authorities take action against the MP for uttering such an inappropriate comment, which he said defied the sacredness of the Hindu religion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

It’s not the first time Afzal Ansari has spoken on Hinduism negatively. He once spoke negatively of Hindu saints and sages too, which created anger among Hindu communities.

The comments made by Ansari were pertaining to the current Maha Kumbh, where millions of pilgrims from all over India and the world have flocked for a sacred dip. He spoke of the commotion and congestion at the Kumbh, stating, “People in trains are shattering windows, women are weeping while shielding their children in their arms, and the police are distressed. The crowd is so huge that some are even indulging in vandalism.”

After the complaints, Shadiyabad Police filed an FIR on February 13 under sections 299 and 253(2) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are currently probing the case, and it is to be seen if Afzal Ansari will be legally held accountable for his statement.

ALSO READ: Vivek Oberoi Visit Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, ‘Want To Thank The Government Of India’