Namami Gange Mission To Ensure Clean And Pollution-Free Ganga For MahaKumbh 2025 With Ambitious STP Projects

The Namami Gange Mission has launched significant initiatives for MahaKumbh 2025, focusing on clean Ganga water by adding new sewage treatment plants in Prayagraj. With advanced infrastructure and environmental measures, the mission aims to ensure the river's purity and eco-friendly celebrations.

The Namami Gange Mission has devised unique and comprehensive strategies to make MahaKumbh 2025 a grand celebration of spirituality and a benchmark for cleanliness and environmental sustainability. To maintain the purity and uninterrupted flow of the Ganga, 10 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 340 MLD are currently operational in Prayagraj.

Strengthening these efforts, the Mission has approved three ambitious projects for MahaKumbh 2025, which include the construction of additional STPs with capacities of 43 MLD at Salori, 90 MLD at Rasulabad, and 50 MLD at Naini. These projects aim not only to provide devotees with clean and pollution-free Ganga water during the festival but also to maintain the river’s uninterrupted flow and long-term cleanliness.

In Prayagraj, unparalleled efforts are transforming the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, once heavily polluted by 81 drains, into streams of cleanliness. Through the joint efforts of the Namami Gange Mission and the State Government, 37 of these drains have been fully tapped and treated, effectively halting their contribution to pollution.

Additionally, five drains have been identified as dry or non-functional, requiring no treatment. As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the state government has allocated budgetary resources to tap 17 more drains, while the remaining 22 drains are being addressed under the leadership of the Namami Gange Mission (NMCG). These initiatives are elevating the campaign for cleanliness and environmental protection to unprecedented levels.

The visionary schemes launched by the Namami Gange Mission for Mahakumbh 2025 aim to make the event clean, safe, and eco-friendly, while also preserving the purity of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers and maintaining environmental balance.

By leveraging advanced technology, planned infrastructure, and active community participation, the Mission ensures the long-term integrity of these rivers. These initiatives are not only designed to make Mahakumbh 2025 a success but also to significantly enhance the sewerage infrastructure of Prayagraj, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Essential Precautions for Ganga Dip; Avoid Turning Blessings into Sin