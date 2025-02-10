Namami Gange Pavilion At Mahakumbh Draws Thousands, Promotes River Conservation

Organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the exhibition raises awareness about river conservation and cleanliness.

The Namami Gange pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 has emerged as a key attraction, drawing thousands of pilgrims and visitors daily. Organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the exhibition effectively promotes awareness about the importance of river conservation and cleanliness.

As visitors enter the pavilion, they are greeted by a striking map of India crafted from industrial waste, symbolizing the impact of pollution on the environment. The Ganga River is highlighted with special lighting, representing its purity and continuous flow. The entrance inscription, “Water is Life,” reinforces the importance of water conservation.

Biodiversity Tunnel

One of the most engaging attractions is the interactive Biodiversity Tunnel, offering an immersive experience through advanced audio-visual presentations. The tunnel showcases the diverse ecosystems along the Ganga’s riverbanks, accompanied by soothing natural sounds, enhancing the sensory experience.

A grand statue of Lord Shiva stands as the pavilion’s centerpiece, depicting the holy river Ganga flowing from his locks. Surrounded by lifelike representations of Himalayan flora and illuminated with vibrant lighting, the statue captivates visitors.

The exhibition also features a compelling sand art display, illustrating the impact of human activities on the Ganga. Additionally, a digital exhibition section provides insights into conservation efforts, including sewage treatment plants, riverbank development projects, and modern water management technologies.

Importance Of River’s biodiversity

Replicas of Ganga’s aquatic life, including dolphins, turtles, and crocodiles, have become major attractions. Among them, the Ganges River Dolphin, known as the “Tiger of the Ganges,” symbolizes the importance of preserving the river’s biodiversity.

Atharv Raj, Nodal Officer of Namami Gange, highlighted the exhibition’s interactive elements, stating, “We have created attractive selfie points and installed models of gharials, turtles, and dolphins. This has become a major attraction for visitors, with approximately 70,000 people visiting every day.”

Several stalls set up by the Ganga Task Force, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, and the District Ganga Committee provide visitors with information on conservation initiatives, public awareness programs, and waste management strategies.

Millions Gathering

Visitors have expressed their admiration for the pavilion. Ashish Kumar, a pilgrim, shared, “When I entered, I saw the grand idol of Mahadev, sand art, Ganges fish, and many artworks. It beautifully explains how we should keep the Ganga clean.” Another visitor, Neha Kumari, added, “As soon as I entered, I saw Mahadev’s statue, sand art, and crocodiles. Everything is explained very well about how to keep the Ganga clean.”

The pavilion also offers historical insights into the Ganga River and details about the Dwadash Madhav Parikrama, a pilgrimage associated with twelve sacred Madhav temples. A miniature model of the famous Ghats of Varanasi captivates visitors, depicting the divine atmosphere of the Ganga Aarti and historical architecture. Floating boats, temple spires, and a statue of Lord Ganesha add to the lifelike representation. A special counter distributes Namami Gange-themed caps, badges, bags, and Champak books for children, while a reading corner established by the National Book Trust caters to book lovers.

