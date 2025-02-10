Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Namami Gange Pavilion At Mahakumbh Draws Thousands, Promotes River Conservation

Organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the exhibition raises awareness about river conservation and cleanliness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Namami Gange Pavilion At Mahakumbh Draws Thousands, Promotes River Conservation


The Namami Gange pavilion at Mahakumbh 2025 has emerged as a key attraction, drawing thousands of pilgrims and visitors daily. Organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the exhibition effectively promotes awareness about the importance of river conservation and cleanliness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As visitors enter the pavilion, they are greeted by a striking map of India crafted from industrial waste, symbolizing the impact of pollution on the environment. The Ganga River is highlighted with special lighting, representing its purity and continuous flow. The entrance inscription, “Water is Life,” reinforces the importance of water conservation.

Biodiversity Tunnel

One of the most engaging attractions is the interactive Biodiversity Tunnel, offering an immersive experience through advanced audio-visual presentations. The tunnel showcases the diverse ecosystems along the Ganga’s riverbanks, accompanied by soothing natural sounds, enhancing the sensory experience.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A grand statue of Lord Shiva stands as the pavilion’s centerpiece, depicting the holy river Ganga flowing from his locks. Surrounded by lifelike representations of Himalayan flora and illuminated with vibrant lighting, the statue captivates visitors.

The exhibition also features a compelling sand art display, illustrating the impact of human activities on the Ganga. Additionally, a digital exhibition section provides insights into conservation efforts, including sewage treatment plants, riverbank development projects, and modern water management technologies.

Importance Of River’s biodiversity

Replicas of Ganga’s aquatic life, including dolphins, turtles, and crocodiles, have become major attractions. Among them, the Ganges River Dolphin, known as the “Tiger of the Ganges,” symbolizes the importance of preserving the river’s biodiversity.

Atharv Raj, Nodal Officer of Namami Gange, highlighted the exhibition’s interactive elements, stating, “We have created attractive selfie points and installed models of gharials, turtles, and dolphins. This has become a major attraction for visitors, with approximately 70,000 people visiting every day.”

Several stalls set up by the Ganga Task Force, the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, and the District Ganga Committee provide visitors with information on conservation initiatives, public awareness programs, and waste management strategies.

Millions Gathering

Visitors have expressed their admiration for the pavilion. Ashish Kumar, a pilgrim, shared, “When I entered, I saw the grand idol of Mahadev, sand art, Ganges fish, and many artworks. It beautifully explains how we should keep the Ganga clean.” Another visitor, Neha Kumari, added, “As soon as I entered, I saw Mahadev’s statue, sand art, and crocodiles. Everything is explained very well about how to keep the Ganga clean.”

The pavilion also offers historical insights into the Ganga River and details about the Dwadash Madhav Parikrama, a pilgrimage associated with twelve sacred Madhav temples. A miniature model of the famous Ghats of Varanasi captivates visitors, depicting the divine atmosphere of the Ganga Aarti and historical architecture. Floating boats, temple spires, and a statue of Lord Ganesha add to the lifelike representation. A special counter distributes Namami Gange-themed caps, badges, bags, and Champak books for children, while a reading corner established by the National Book Trust caters to book lovers.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Massive Maha Kumbh Turnout As Nearly One-Third Of India’s Population Descends On Prayagraj, Numbers Exceed All Projections

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 namami

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

51 Dead After Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Guatemala

51 Dead After Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Guatemala

Bengaluru-Based Startup Topmate Promises 10-Minute Human Delivery, Declares It’s Over for Blinkit and Zepto

Bengaluru-Based Startup Topmate Promises 10-Minute Human Delivery, Declares It’s Over for Blinkit and Zepto

Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Over Violent Face-Off

Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP’s Amanatullah Khan Over Violent Face-Off

Indian Real Estate To Boom? Dr. Kiron Predicts A Strong Future With AI & Smart Cities – NewsX Exclusive

Indian Real Estate To Boom? Dr. Kiron Predicts A Strong Future With AI & Smart...

Man Confesses Love For ChatGPT – AI’s Heartfelt Reply Goes Viral!

Man Confesses Love For ChatGPT – AI’s Heartfelt Reply Goes Viral!

Entertainment

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Performer Detained for Unfurling Sudanese-Palestinian Flag During Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their ‘Stylized’ Performance

Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than Bonnie Blue Now Under Scrutiny

Who Is Anna Paul? Australia’s ‘Good Girl’ OnlyFans Star Who Has A Platform Bigger Than

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

Watch: Dhanush Releases Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam Trailer – A Love Story With A Twist!

What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs In

What Did Taylor Swift Say After Being Booed At The Super Bowl? Lip Reader Weighs

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox