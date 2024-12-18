Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
No Provision Of Free Travel For Maha Kumbh Mela: Railways Ministry

The Ministry of Railways has denied reports claiming free travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling them "baseless" and "misleading." It emphasized that traveling without a valid ticket is a punishable offense and that no such provisions for free travel exist.

The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday refuted claims that passengers would be able to travel for free during the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling the reports “baseless.” The ministry stated that certain media outlets had circulated false information about free travel, and clarified that no such provision exists.

“Indian Railways categorically rejects these reports, as they are misleading and untrue,” the statement read. It also emphasized that traveling without a valid ticket is a punishable offense under Indian Railways rules, and there are no free travel provisions for the Maha Kumbh Mela or any other event.

The Railways assured that they were taking steps to ensure smooth travel for passengers during the event, including setting up special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to handle the expected large number of travelers.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi Government To Provide Free Food For 5,000 People Every Day and Set Up Community Kitchens

