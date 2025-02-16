Northern Railway Introduces Special Trains To Ease Mahakumbh Mela Travel

To manage the surge in passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in response to the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has announced four special trains to Prayagraj and Darbhanga.

In a bid to manage the increased passenger influx during the Mahakumbh Mela and in response to the recent tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has introduced four special trains to facilitate smoother travel for devotees and pilgrims.

Here’s The Details

According to an official statement, the four special trains will operate as follows: Train No 04420, running from New Delhi to Prayagraj Junction, will depart at 19:00 hours and travel via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli Jn-Phaphamau Jn. Similarly, Train No 04422 will follow the same route from New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours. Additionally, Train No 04424 will depart from Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn at 20:00 hours, following the Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli-Phaphamau route. Train No 04418 will operate from New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, leaving at 15:00 hours and covering New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chipyana Buzurg-Kanpur-Lucknow-Phaphamau-Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn-Patliputra Jn-Darbhanga.

“For the convenience of rail passengers and to clear the extra rush during the Mahakumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run Mahakumbh Mela Special trains,” the official release stated. These measures aim to alleviate overcrowding and provide added convenience for travelers during the massive religious gathering.

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which claimed 18 lives and left several others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four additional special trains for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, informed ANI about special arrangements at the originating stations of these trains. “Additional ticket booking counters, ‘May I Help You’ booths, and continuous public announcements have been set up to ensure a smooth experience for passengers. Central Railway will run four special trains for Mahakumbh,” he stated.

Railway authorities have also urged passengers to adhere to specific travel guidelines and instructions to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey. The introduction of these special trains is expected to significantly ease the burden on existing rail services and provide devotees with greater accessibility to the holy city during the grand religious event.

(With ANI Inputs)

