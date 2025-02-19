One Dead, 18 Injured As Bus Headed For Maha Kumbh Collides With Truck On Chhattisgarh-MP Border

A tragic accident occurred early Wednesday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj crashed into a stationary truck near the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border.

A tragic accident occurred early Wednesday morning when a bus carrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj crashed into a stationary truck near the Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border. The collision resulted in the death of one person and left 18 others injured, officials confirmed.

The incident took place between 6 am and 7 am near Kahairjhiti village. Authorities from Anuppur district in Madhya Pradesh and Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district in Chhattisgarh quickly responded to the scene.

According to officials, the private bus had departed from Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, and was en route to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The accident occurred when the vehicle rammed into a truck that had broken down and was parked on the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as the bus helper, while the injured passengers were promptly transported to the Anuppur district hospital for medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and have urged commuters to exercise caution while traveling on highways, especially during the ongoing Maha Kumbh pilgrimage.

