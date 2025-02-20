Home
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
The Uttar Pradesh Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict measures against individuals who misuse social media platforms to spread objectionable content or misinformation about the Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh Mela


The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, February 19, announced that they have filed cases against two social media accounts for allegedly posting and selling inappropriate videos of women pilgrims bathing at the Maha Kumbh.

This action follows directives from Uttar Pradesh police chief Prashant Kumar as part of an intensified effort to curb misleading and offensive social media content related to the religious event.

Social Media Violation and Legal Action

According to an official statement, the social media monitoring team identified certain platforms that were sharing videos showing women bathing and changing clothes at the Kumbh, violating their privacy and dignity.

As a result, cases were filed at the Kotwali Kumbh Mela police station, and legal actions have been initiated.

Details of Registered Cases

February 17: A case was lodged against an Instagram account for allegedly posting inappropriate videos of women pilgrims. The police have requested Meta, Instagram’s parent company, to provide details about the account operator. Once the information is received, further action, including possible arrest, will be taken.

February 19: A separate case was registered against a Telegram channel that was reportedly selling similar videos. Legal proceedings are underway, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police Assurance and Ongoing Crackdown

The Uttar Pradesh Police have reiterated their commitment to taking strict measures against individuals who misuse social media platforms to spread objectionable content or misinformation about the Maha Kumbh.

