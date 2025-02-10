Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station Shuts Down Until Further Notice

In light of the increasing crowd of devotees arriving for the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, the authorities have decided to temporarily close Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station until further notice.

Until the station reopens, all travelers will have to board their trains from Prayagraj Junction instead of Prayagraj Sangam.

Unprecedented Rush for Mahakumbh

Prayagraj is once again witnessing a surge in devotees eager to take a holy dip during the Mahakumbh. Roads, railway stations, and public spaces are crowded with pilgrims arriving from various parts of the country. The situation has led to severe traffic jams across the city.

Given the high footfall and potential safety risks, authorities made the decision to shut down Prayagraj Sangam Railway Station temporarily. This proactive measure is aimed at managing the crowd effectively and ensuring a smooth experience for all visitors.

Pilgrims are advised to plan their travel accordingly and use Prayagraj Junction for their train journeys until further updates.

