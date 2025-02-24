Raveena Tandon And Daughter Rasha Embrace Spirituality At Mahakumbh

Apart from attending the Mahakumbh, Raveena also revealed that she plans to visit Kashi and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, along with her daughter Rasha Thadani, visited the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to seek spiritual blessings. The mother-daughter duo was accompanied by a few friends and was spotted seeking the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram.

Sharing her experience, Raveena spoke to ANI about the significance of the event. “This Kumbh has come after 144 years. So, my friends and I have come here from Mumbai. We have come not just for Ganga Snan but also to our ‘home’. Swami ji’s home is my home, my children’s home,” she said.

Apart from attending the Mahakumbh, Raveena also revealed that she plans to visit Kashi and celebrate Maha Shivratri there. The event holds immense spiritual significance for Hindus, drawing millions of devotees and dignitaries from across the world.

Raveena Tandon is not the only Bollywood celebrity attending the sacred gathering. Actress Katrina Kaif also visited the Mahakumbh and sought the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her joy and gratitude for being part of the event. “I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here,” she said.

The Mahakumbh, held once every 12 years, is a grand religious congregation that sees millions of devotees and saints gathering for spiritual enlightenment. This year, with its historical significance of occurring after 144 years, it has attracted even greater attention. Celebrities, spiritual leaders, and devotees continue to participate in this sacred tradition, further highlighting its cultural and religious importance.

