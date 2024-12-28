Religious Flags Ceremony Mark The Beginning Of MahaKumbh 2025 Celebrations

The installation of religious flags at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Mahakumbhnagar marked the beginning of spiritual activities, with devotion filling the air.

In a grand display of devotion, all three Vaishnav Akharas in Sector-20 of Mahakumbhnagar installed their religious flags on Saturday, setting the stage for the spiritual fervor surrounding the Maha Kumbh festival. The atmosphere was filled with the harmonious echoes of bhajans and kirtans, as hundreds of devotees participated in the religious ceremonies.

The flags of Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani, Shri Panch Digambar Ani, and Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akharas were installed in their respective camps, marking the commencement of religious activities. The occasion was celebrated with chants of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji, filling the air with divine energy and devotion.

The worship ceremony began at Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, where the Charan Paduka (footwear of the deity) was first worshipped, followed by the Dharmadhwaja ceremony. This sacred flag, symbolizing the victory of righteousness, was then installed on a grand wooden platform. The Dharmadhwaja ceremony officially opened the religious activities at all Akharas, with devotees participating in prayers and offerings.

Each of the three Akharas presented their unique religious flags, reflecting the diversity and depth of Vaishnav traditions. Despite their differences in design, all flags shared a common representation of Lord Hanuman, symbolizing strength and devotion.

The Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara displayed a white flag, symbolizing purity and peace.

The Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara showcased a red flag, representing power and passion.

The Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara displayed a Panchrangi flag, which includes red, yellow, green, white, and black, representing the five elements and the diverse spiritual journey.

These flags, with their rich colors, convey the underlying themes of power, devotion, and religion, which make the Maha Kumbh a truly special and vibrant event for the devotees.

Following the installation of the Dharmadhwaja, religious activities began in the camps of all three Akharas, with devotees participating wholeheartedly. The event is seen as a powerful symbol of the unity of spirituality, with each Akhara’s flag representing its distinct traditions while also uniting under the common banner of faith and devotion.

The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders of the Akharas, including Srimahant Rajendra Das (National President of Nirmohi Ani), Srimahant Ramkishore Das (President of Digambar Ani), Srimahant Murali Das (President of Nirvani Ani), and Jagadguru Santosh Das Satuababa.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws closer, the atmosphere in Mahakumbhnagar is one of eager anticipation, devotion, and unity. The installation of the Dharmadhwaja and the religious flags marks a significant milestone in the preparations for the grand festival, which promises to be a spectacle of faith, culture, and spirituality.

