Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Religious Flags Ceremony Mark The Beginning Of MahaKumbh 2025 Celebrations

The installation of religious flags at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Mahakumbhnagar marked the beginning of spiritual activities, with devotion filling the air.

Religious Flags Ceremony Mark The Beginning Of MahaKumbh 2025 Celebrations

In a grand display of devotion, all three Vaishnav Akharas in Sector-20 of Mahakumbhnagar installed their religious flags on Saturday, setting the stage for the spiritual fervor surrounding the Maha Kumbh festival. The atmosphere was filled with the harmonious echoes of bhajans and kirtans, as hundreds of devotees participated in the religious ceremonies.

The flags of Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani, Shri Panch Digambar Ani, and Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akharas were installed in their respective camps, marking the commencement of religious activities. The occasion was celebrated with chants of Lord Shri Ram and Hanuman ji, filling the air with divine energy and devotion.

The worship ceremony began at Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara, where the Charan Paduka (footwear of the deity) was first worshipped, followed by the Dharmadhwaja ceremony. This sacred flag, symbolizing the victory of righteousness, was then installed on a grand wooden platform. The Dharmadhwaja ceremony officially opened the religious activities at all Akharas, with devotees participating in prayers and offerings.

Each of the three Akharas presented their unique religious flags, reflecting the diversity and depth of Vaishnav traditions. Despite their differences in design, all flags shared a common representation of Lord Hanuman, symbolizing strength and devotion.

  • The Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhara displayed a white flag, symbolizing purity and peace.
  • The Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhara showcased a red flag, representing power and passion.
  • The Shri Panch Digambar Ani Akhara displayed a Panchrangi flag, which includes red, yellow, green, white, and black, representing the five elements and the diverse spiritual journey.

These flags, with their rich colors, convey the underlying themes of power, devotion, and religion, which make the Maha Kumbh a truly special and vibrant event for the devotees.

Following the installation of the Dharmadhwaja, religious activities began in the camps of all three Akharas, with devotees participating wholeheartedly. The event is seen as a powerful symbol of the unity of spirituality, with each Akhara’s flag representing its distinct traditions while also uniting under the common banner of faith and devotion.

The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders of the Akharas, including Srimahant Rajendra Das (National President of Nirmohi Ani), Srimahant Ramkishore Das (President of Digambar Ani), Srimahant Murali Das (President of Nirvani Ani), and Jagadguru Santosh Das Satuababa.

As the Maha Kumbh 2025 draws closer, the atmosphere in Mahakumbhnagar is one of eager anticipation, devotion, and unity. The installation of the Dharmadhwaja and the religious flags marks a significant milestone in the preparations for the grand festival, which promises to be a spectacle of faith, culture, and spirituality.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: Naga Ascetics and Their Pets Join Saints To Bask In The Glory Of Mahakumbh

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Religious Flags Vaishnav Akharas

Advertisement

Also Read

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With Support For Germany’s AfD In An Opinion Piece

Elon Musk Sparks Controversy With Support For Germany’s AfD In An Opinion Piece

Watch Video: Stampede Erupts In Australian Store After Owner Encourages ‘Robbery’

Watch Video: Stampede Erupts In Australian Store After Owner Encourages ‘Robbery’

IMD Weather Alert: North India Braces For Harsh Winter On December 29

IMD Weather Alert: North India Braces For Harsh Winter On December 29

The Bharat Almanac: General Deepak Kapoor Reveals Key Insights on 2024’s Top Hits and Losses | NewsX Exclusive

The Bharat Almanac: General Deepak Kapoor Reveals Key Insights on 2024’s Top Hits and Losses...

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

January 2025 Bank Holidays: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox